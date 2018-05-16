Golden King Buttery Golden Potatoes 2Kg

Product Description
- Deliciously Buttery Golden Potatoes
- British grown
- NEW at Sainsbury’s
- Golden Kings are golden potatoes with a rich golden colour to match the rich buttery taste.
- The ultimate all-rounder potato that can be used for boiling, mashing, roasting, baking, or for chips and wedges.
- All Golden Kings are big and fit the hand perfectly for easy peeling.
- larger sized potatoes
- elongated shape fits in hand easily
- smooth skin
- thin skins
- Pack size: 2KG
Information
Storage
Store at home in a cool, dark, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Super Simple
Brilliant Boiled Golden Potatoes
Wash before use. Peel potatoes and cut into evenly sized pieces. Place in saucepan with just enough cold water to cover and add salt if desired. Cover with lid, bring to boil and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until tender. Drain & serve.
Produce of
Grown and packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Also perfect for mash, chips, baked & roasties!
Name and address
- Greenvale AP,
- Floods Ferry Road March,
- Cambs,
- PE15 0UW.
Return to
- Contact Us
- Greenvale AP,
- Floods Ferry Road March,
- Cambs,
- PE15 0UW.
- info@goldenkings.co.uk
- www.goldenkings.co.uk
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 175g
|% RI per 175g
|Adult RI
|Energy kJ
|317
|555
|8400
|Energy kcal
|75
|131
|7%
|2000
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|70g
|- of which saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|<1%
|20g
|Carbohydrate of which
|15.9g
|27.8g
|11%
|260g
|- sugars
|0.8g
|1.4g
|2%
|90g
|- starch
|15.1g
|26.4g
|-
|-
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.8g
|-
|-
|Protein
|1.8g
|3.2g
|6%
|50g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|<1%
|6g
|RI = Reference intakes of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|When boiled in unsalted water
|-
|-
|-
|-
