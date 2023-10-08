We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of The Sleep Botanist Pillow & Body Mist 100Ml
image 1 of The Sleep Botanist Pillow & Body Mist 100Mlimage 2 of The Sleep Botanist Pillow & Body Mist 100Mlimage 3 of The Sleep Botanist Pillow & Body Mist 100Mlimage 4 of The Sleep Botanist Pillow & Body Mist 100Ml

The Sleep Botanist Pillow & Body Mist 100Ml

3(2)
Write a review

£6.00

£6.00/100ml

Pillow & Body Mist
The Sleep Botanist Pillow & Body MistLavender & Sandalwood A good sleep naturallyUnwind to the soothing scent of lavender, sandalwood and jasmine as you prepare yourself for sleep. Our blend of essential oils will help you create the right atmosphere to induce a sense of calm before bedtime. Contains naturally derived ingredients. Suitable for vegans.
Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, PPG-26-Buteth-26, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Lavandula Hybrida Oil, Linalool, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Limonene, 2-Bromo-2-Nitropropane-1, 3-Diol, Jasminum Grandiflorum Flower Extract, Salvia Sclarea Flower/Leaf/Stem Oil (Salvia Sclarea Flower Oil), Santalum Album (Sandalwood) Oil (Santalum Album Oil), Benzyl Benzoate, Eugenol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Citronellol, Citral, Hydroxycitronellal.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Net Contents

100ml

Preparation and Usage

Spray your body and pillow before relaxing into a peaceful slumber.

View all Body Spray

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here