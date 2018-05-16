We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mccain Naked Oven Chips Crinkle Cut 900G

Mccain Naked Oven Chips Crinkle Cut 900G

£1.95
£2.17/kg

per 125g serving oven baked

Energy
885kJ
210kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
5.4g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.09g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • Oven Ready chips prepared in sunflower oil
  • For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
  • Here at McCain we're a family owned foods company and we know good, honest foods tastes best. That's why we keep things simple.
  • We're passionate about potatoes and our farmers who grow them. Our farmers are the extension of our McCain family and we have worked with some of them for over 3 generations.
  • With the finest crops, we always cut from whole potatoes and prepare with love and care using real, simple ingredients and no artificial colours or preservatives.
  • Made from delicious potatoes for everyone to enjoy!
  • Just potato & sunflower oil
  • Prepared with sunflower oil
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Halal - HFA Approved
  • Kosher - SKA
  • Pack size: 900G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (96%), Sunflower Oil (4%)

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°c or belowIf thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 500g of McCain Naked Oven Chips.
If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Preheat the oven to 220°C/200°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
Spread a single layer of chips onto a baking tray and pop it into the top of the oven.
Bake for 15-20 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 ovened servings

Name and address

  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.

Return to

  • McCain - Now you're talking
  • We love to hear what you think about our products, so please get in touch
  • Call Us
  • 0800 146 573
  • (ROI 1800 409 623)
  • Mon to Fri 9am-5pm. Except Bank Holidays.
  • Email Us
  • customer.relations@mccain.co.uk
  • Visit Us
  • www.mccain.co.uk
  • Write To Us
  • Customer Relations,

Net Contents

900g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ578708
kcal137168
Fat g3.64.3
of which saturates g0.40.5
Carbohydrate g2429
of which sugars g0.50.7
Fibre g1.31.9
Protein g1.52.0
Salt g0.060.07
This pack contains 5 ovened servings--
