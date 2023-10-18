We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Peckish Complete Seed Mix For Birds 1.7Kg

Peckish Complete Seed Mix For Birds 1.7Kg

A complementary food for wild birdsDid you know, a blue tit weighs the same as a pound coin?Give these birds a helping hand...Long Tailed Tit, Great Tit, Robin, Blackbird, Song Thrush, Chaffinch, House Sparrow, Blue Tit...and many more!Visit website for further information on this unique recipe and vitamin blend.
Peckish Complete Seed Mix is a unique blend that's packed with energy and nutrition. Everything that a bird needs to fuel them for longer.No MessHusk free - The seeds husks have been removed so the mix is 100% edible.12 Seed Blend*With high energy sunflower hearts - Blended to attract a wide variety of birds.*A mix of seeds, cereals and fatsCalvita Vitamin PelletBlend of vitamins and minerals - Helps to keep your garden birds healthy.
Feel Good FoodWe believe in products that are naturally good both inside and out. Our Peckish range of bird food is rich in vital nutrients to help birds thrive all year round, so you can feel good knowing they're being cared for.When it comes to looking after nature, we're committed to a sustainable future. From our seeds to our products and packaging, we're on the right path. It feels good to care!
Peckish® is a registered trademark of Westland Horticulture Limited©Westland Horticulture Limited 2022
Calvita vitamin pelletMore Seeds More BirdsNo MessSustainably Sourced
Kibbled Wheat, Red Dari, Kibbled Maize, White Millet, Sunflower Hearts (7%), Red Millet, Naked Oats, Flaked Naked Oats, Vitamin Suet Pellet (4%) (Wheat Flour, Beef Tallow, Calcium Carbonate. Additives: Vegetable Glycerine, Calvita Vitamin Blend, Colourant), Safflower Seed, Pinhead Oatmeal, Oyster Shell Pieces, Vegetable Oil

Manufactured in the UK

1.7kg ℮

Best used with our peckish 3 port seed feederWhere to SiteSite your feeder 2 metres from cover to make the feeder visible, whilst providing a safe place to retreat.Put out food at the start of the day to ensure that birds can replace the energy they have lost overnight.How to UseSimply pour or scoop the food into a seed feeder, onto a bird table or in a ground feeder away from pets or pests.Feeding TipsWith food resources scarcer now, it is essential to feed garden birds all year round.Hygiene- Always ensure garden birds have plenty of fresh clean water for drinking and bathing- Clean feeding and drinking areas regularly with a mild disinfectant- Keep food fresh and dry, removing any wet food to prevent the spread of bacteria and diseases

