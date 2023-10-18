Peckish Complete Seed Mix For Birds 1.7Kg

A complementary food for wild birds Did you know, a blue tit weighs the same as a pound coin? Give these birds a helping hand... Long Tailed Tit, Great Tit, Robin, Blackbird, Song Thrush, Chaffinch, House Sparrow, Blue Tit ...and many more! Visit website for further information on this unique recipe and vitamin blend.

Peckish Complete Seed Mix is a unique blend that's packed with energy and nutrition. Everything that a bird needs to fuel them for longer. No Mess Husk free - The seeds husks have been removed so the mix is 100% edible. 12 Seed Blend* With high energy sunflower hearts - Blended to attract a wide variety of birds. *A mix of seeds, cereals and fats Calvita Vitamin Pellet Blend of vitamins and minerals - Helps to keep your garden birds healthy.

Feel Good Food We believe in products that are naturally good both inside and out. Our Peckish range of bird food is rich in vital nutrients to help birds thrive all year round, so you can feel good knowing they're being cared for. When it comes to looking after nature, we're committed to a sustainable future. From our seeds to our products and packaging, we're on the right path. It feels good to care!

Peckish® is a registered trademark of Westland Horticulture Limited ©Westland Horticulture Limited 2022

Calvita vitamin pellet More Seeds More Birds No Mess Sustainably Sourced

Pack size: 1.7KG

Ingredients

Kibbled Wheat, Red Dari, Kibbled Maize, White Millet, Sunflower Hearts (7%), Red Millet, Naked Oats, Flaked Naked Oats, Vitamin Suet Pellet (4%) (Wheat Flour, Beef Tallow, Calcium Carbonate. Additives: Vegetable Glycerine, Calvita Vitamin Blend, Colourant), Safflower Seed, Pinhead Oatmeal, Oyster Shell Pieces, Vegetable Oil

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Net Contents

1.7kg ℮

Preparation and Usage