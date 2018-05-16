Coco Cabana Coconut Water 320Ml

Product Description
- Coconut water with added sugar.
- For any queries contact: hello@drinkcococabana.com
- • Tasty and refreshing coconut water
- • Great post-work out, in a smoothie, or as a quick thirst-quencher
- • Low in calories
- • Zero fat
- • Rich in vitamin C
- • Best served chilled
- Coco Cabana coconut water is tasty and refreshing and will have the whole family reaching for a glass with breakfast, lunch, dinner and in-between! It is packed with naturally occurring electrolytes and is rich in vitamin C, which can help support your immune system. Great post-work out, in a smoothie or as a quick thirst quencher! Coco Cabana is vegan and halal certified, is low in calories and has zero fat. Tastes best when chilled.
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Water, Water, Sugar, Flavourings, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulfites For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.For best before date, see base of can.
Recycling info
Can. Certified as Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Coco Cabana,
- PO Box 72069,
- London,
- EC1P 1HJ,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Coco Cabana,
- PO Box 72069,
- London,
- EC1P 1HJ,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
320ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|71kJ (17kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|(of which saturates
|0g)
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|(of which sugars
|4g)
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.12g
|Vitamin C
|50mg (63% RI*)
|Potassium
|114mg (6% RI*)
|*Reference Intake
|-
