Itsu Veggie Crystal Rolls 200G

Product Description
- Mixed vegetables in a rice paper wrap
- Crystal clear
- Our butterfly-light spring rolls are lovingly hand-made one by one.
- To make our filling we blend and season crunchy Asian vegetables with vermicelli noodles before rolling in wafer thin rice paper.
- They contain far less fat than their deep-fried cousins* and are delicious with our dipping sauce recipes.
- *Contains 75% less fat than similar products.
- Eat beautiful
- 10 handmade spring rolls wrapped & steamed in wafer thin rice paper
- Oven cook from frozen
- Low in saturated fat
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 200G
- Low in saturated fat
Information
Ingredients
Vegetables (54%) (Yam Bean, Carrot, Taro, Mung Bean, Wood Ear Mushroom, Thai Basil, Shallot, Garlic), Rice Paper (Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Palm Oil), Rice Vermicelli (Rice, Salt, Water), Ginger Sauce (Water, Sugar, Red Chilli, Sunflower Oil, Rice Vinegar, Potato Starch, Ginger, Salt, Garlic Powder), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C.Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For 5 crystal'rolls
Serve & enjoy
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure crystal'rolls are cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked. Do not consume cold.
Oven cook
Instructions: - Pre-heat oven to 180°C fan.
- Place crystal'rolls on a baking tray in the centre of the oven.
- Cook for 15 mins.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: - Pre-heat pan with 1/2 tsp of oil on medium heat.
- Add crystal'rolls & cook for 15 mins turning frequently.
Produce of
Made in Vietnam
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Made for:
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- 53 Victoria Street,
- Westminster,
- London,
- SW1H 0EU,
Return to
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- 53 Victoria Street,
- Westminster,
- London,
- SW1H 0EU,
- UK.
- itsu.com/grocery
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per: 100g / serving (5 crystal'rolls)
|Energy (kJ)
|709
|Energy (kcal)
|168
|Fat (g)
|2.4
|of which saturates (g)
|0.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|34
|of which sugars (g)
|3.5
|Fibre (g)
|1.7
|Protein (g)
|1.6
|Salt (g)
|0.90
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.