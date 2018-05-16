We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Reese's Milk Chocolate & Peanut Butter Eggs 4X34g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Reese's Milk Chocolate & Peanut Butter Eggs 4X34g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 10/04/23

£2.00
£1.47/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 10/04/23

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate (63.5%) with Peanut Butter Creme Center (36.5%)
  • Please retain outer packaging as it contains all relevant labelling information that may not appear on individual packs or may be presented differently on the inner packs.
  • Milk Chocolate & Peanut Butter
  • Pack size: 136G

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts, Sugar*, Dextrose, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea, Sunflower, Palm Kernel and Safflower in varying proportions), Milk Fat, Salt, Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin*, E476), Antioxidant (E319), Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavouring, Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets and Soy Beans

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Cereals containing Gluten, Eggs, Mustard, Celery, Nuts, Sesame and Sulphites. For allergens please see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.

Produce of

Manufactured in the United States of America. Packed in the United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • The Hershey Company,
  • 19 East Chocolate Avenue,
  • Hershey,
  • PA 17033-0815,
  • United States of America.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN2 8XB,
  • UK.
  • Questions or comments?
  • www.askhershey.com

Net Contents

4 x 34g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g contains
Energy2255kJ
-539kcal
Fat30g
of which saturates9.0g
Carbohydrates54g
of which sugars48g
Protein12g
Salt0.99g
View all Easter Egg Hunt Chocolates

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here