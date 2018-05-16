New
Reese's Milk Chocolate & Peanut Butter Eggs 4X34g
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate (63.5%) with Peanut Butter Creme Center (36.5%)
- Please retain outer packaging as it contains all relevant labelling information that may not appear on individual packs or may be presented differently on the inner packs.
- Milk Chocolate & Peanut Butter
- Pack size: 136G
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts, Sugar*, Dextrose, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Shea, Sunflower, Palm Kernel and Safflower in varying proportions), Milk Fat, Salt, Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin*, E476), Antioxidant (E319), Acidity Regulator (E330), Flavouring, Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, *Produced from Genetically Modified Sugar Beets and Soy Beans
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Cereals containing Gluten, Eggs, Mustard, Celery, Nuts, Sesame and Sulphites. For allergens please see ingredients highlighted in bold.
Storage
To keep this product in perfect condition store in a cool, dry place (13°C-18°C) and consume before the date given.
Produce of
Manufactured in the United States of America. Packed in the United Kingdom
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- The Hershey Company,
- 19 East Chocolate Avenue,
- Hershey,
- PA 17033-0815,
- United States of America.
Importer address
- Euro Food Brands Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN2 8XB,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x 34g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g contains
|Energy
|2255kJ
|-
|539kcal
|Fat
|30g
|of which saturates
|9.0g
|Carbohydrates
|54g
|of which sugars
|48g
|Protein
|12g
|Salt
|0.99g
