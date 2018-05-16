New
Powters Pigolatas Chipolatas 12 pack 340g
Product Description
- 12 British pork chipolatas
- We know you value tradition, and when it comes to a truly tasty British favourite we know you want the best. Our artisan sausages are prepared in small batches and made with prime pork from British pigs.
- These chipolata-sized Pigolatas™ are famous for the way the spicy heat of pepper balances with aromatic nutmeg and our unique parsley and thyme blend. Perfect for breakfast, with your Sunday roast, or as a snack for the little ones!
- Celebrated sausages since 1881
- Great taste 2019
- Famously tasty chipolatas
- Succulent British pork made to our original Newmarket recipe
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
Pork (72%), Water, Rusk (Wheatflour, Water, Salt, Raising Agent E503), Salt, Spices, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Emulsifier (Sodium Phosphate), Herbs, Lemon Juice Powder, Natural Skins
Allergy Information
- Allergens: Refer to ingredients in bold
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Defrost thoroughly & use within 24 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For tastiest results:
Do not prick sausages. Ensure you serve them thoroughly cooked.
Grill
Instructions: Moderate preheated grill for 15-20 minutes, turn occasionally.
Oven cook
Instructions: Bake: preheated oven at 190 C 375 F, gas mark 5 for 30-40 minutes, turning once.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Lightly oil coated pan, low heat for 20-30 minutes, turning frequently.
Name and address
- Powters Ltd,
- Wellington Street,
- Newmarket,
- Suffolk,
- CB8 0HT.
Net Contents
340g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Grilled) Per 100g
|(Grilled) Per Sausage
|Energy
|1288kJ/309kcal
|365kJ/88kcal
|Fat
|19.8g
|5.6g
|of which saturates
|7.8g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|16.5g
|4.7g
|of which Sugars
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|0.5g
|Protein
|24.2g
|6.8g
|Salt
|1.73g
|0.49g
