Najma Premium Halal Chicken Slices With Zaatar 130G

Product Description
- Formed, Marinated, Cooked & Roasted Chicken Slices.
- Ready to Eat
- A fragrant blend of Za'atar herbs & spices inspired by the Middle-East
- Halal Food Council of Europe
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Meat (90%), Za'atar Spices & Herbs (3%) (Linseeds, Spices, Herbs, Herb Extracts), Salt, Potato Starch, Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Spices, Stabilisers (E407, E451), Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein (Soya, Rapeseed, Maize), Flavouring (Egg), Sugar, Antioxidants (E300, E301), Preservative (E250)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Celery, Mustard and Cereals containing Gluten (Wheat, Barley) For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated between 0°C - 4°C. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'Use by' date shown.
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Golden Acre Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 311,
- Chertsey,
- KT16 6EJ,
- UK.
Return to
- Golden Acre Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 311,
- Chertsey,
- KT16 6EJ,
- UK.
- EU: GA Foods Ltd.,
- Oakland,
- Food Central,
- St Margaret's,
- Co Dublin,
- Ireland,
- K67 P7E7.
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy:
|660kJ/158kcal
|Fat:
|9.0g
|of which saturates:
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate:
|2.0g
|of which sugars:
|0.6g
|Fibre:
|1.46g
|Protein:
|16.5g
|Salt:
|2.07g
Safety information
