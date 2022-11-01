We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Chicago Town Crispy Thin Loaded Cheese Pizza 439G

1/4 of a cooked pizza contains

Energy
1306kJ
312kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
17g

-

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.8g

-

44%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.3g

-

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.1g

-

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Thin and crispy pizza base with tomato sauce, a blend of mozzarella, mature Cheddar, Monterey Jack and Emmental cheese.
  • Thin on base, big on taste!
  • Our Crispy Chicago Thin pizza is inspired by tavern style, a local favourite in Chicago. Created to hold a loada toppings edge to edge, our unique base is smothered with signature sauce and loaded with creamy mozzarella, mature cheddar, Monterey jack and Emmental.
  • In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the deep dish pizza.
  • It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.
  • Chicago Town™ is a trademark of Dr.Oetker UK Limited.

  • Big on taste + thin on base
  • Fan Oven Cook in 12 Mins
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Carry Flat
  • Pack size: 439G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (21%), Mature Cheddar (8%), Monterey Jack Cheese (8%), Emmental Cheese (4%), Water, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Yeast, Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Dried Wheat Sourdough, Herbs And Spices, Garlic, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Gluten Sources (Rye, Barley, Oats, Spelt), Soya, Mustard. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

See side of pack for best before end.Keep frozen and store flat. Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan Oven 200°C; Cook for approx: 12-15 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 220°C/425°F; Cook for approx: 12-16 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven Gas Mark 7; Cook for approx: 12-16 minutes
- Remove all packaging and place pizza directly onto the middle shelf of the oven. No baking tray required.
- Rotate pizza halfway through cooking.
- Check the pizza is hot throughout serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned, with a golden crust edge.
- Let the pizza stand for 2 minutes before cutting and serving.
Caution: Topping will be extremely hot!
Cook directly on oven shelf rack

Produce of

Made in the EU

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 4 people

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Chicago Town,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town,
  • Unit 13,

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Contact Information:
  • Email: crt@chicagotown.com
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • Unit 13,
  • Block E,
  • Calmount Park,

Net Contents

439g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as consumed) Per 1/4 pizzaReference Intake* Per 1/4 pizzaReference Intake* Adult
Energy - (kJ)11191306--
- kcal (Calories)26831216%2000
Fat14g17g24%70g
of which saturates7.5g8.8g44%20g
Carbohydrate20g23g9%260g
of which sugars1.9g2.3g3%90g
Fibre1.5g1.8g--
Protein14g16g32%50g
Salt0.93g1.1g18%6.0g
15 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Fulfilling and delicious

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

Bought some for a family tea last week, everyone kept asking for more ! - next time I'll buy 4 to avoid disappointment

This is my favourite supermarket pizza, amazing

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

It's been ages since I had one of these, they are amazing and sorely missed!! Bring it back!!!!

Super tasty

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

Plenty of cheesy flavour nice and tasty super thin and crispy

Sooo good

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

This is awesome, added oregano on top and ket bubble away. Well done, love it.

Yummy

4 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

Nice pizza , much nicer base than the thick dough type .

Amazing taste

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

The pizza was sublime would definitely recommend it

Great taste

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

I have always loved these tasy pizzas and recommend them to friends

So Cheesy.

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

I love it, fantastic taste so cheesy. Cookes real quick. A fantastic pizza.

fantastic flavour

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

I would definitely buy again and again, such a tasty flavour

Spot on with crispiness

4 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

If you don't like thick crust but love a slice of cheesy pizza, then this is the pizza for you. I wouldn't add or change anything.

