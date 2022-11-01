Chicago Town Crispy Thin Loaded Cheese Pizza 439G

Fulfilling and delicious
Bought some for a family tea last week, everyone kept asking for more ! - next time I'll buy 4 to avoid disappointment
This is my favourite supermarket pizza, amazing
It's been ages since I had one of these, they are amazing and sorely missed!! Bring it back!!!!
Super tasty
Plenty of cheesy flavour nice and tasty super thin and crispy
Sooo good
This is awesome, added oregano on top and ket bubble away. Well done, love it.
Yummy
Nice pizza , much nicer base than the thick dough type .
Amazing taste
The pizza was sublime would definitely recommend it
Great taste
I have always loved these tasy pizzas and recommend them to friends
So Cheesy.
I love it, fantastic taste so cheesy. Cookes real quick. A fantastic pizza.
fantastic flavour
I would definitely buy again and again, such a tasty flavour
Spot on with crispiness
If you don't like thick crust but love a slice of cheesy pizza, then this is the pizza for you. I wouldn't add or change anything.