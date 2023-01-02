Relentless Raspberry Zero 500Ml
Product Description
- Carbonated Raspberry Flavour Energy Drink with Taurine, Caffeine and B Vitamins with Sweeteners
- The journey towards artistry and committing everything for your moment is an accolade in itself. Greatness or glory doesn't come by accident, it is earned.
- In forging, in our humble opinion, the ultimate tasting Energy Drink, we set upon a quest not for perfection, but one of passion to produce a drink worthy of the name Relentless.
- It's refreshing, smooth finish and uncompromising flavour knows no boundaries.
- Be unwavering in your personal pursuit of greatness.....
- Be Relentless!
- Live your live #WithoutLimits
- Relentless fuels you in the pursuit of greatness!
- LIVE. DANCE. LOVE. FEEL. ENERGY.
- Listen to what you want, dress how you want, dream big, work hard.
- Coca-Cola and the Environment
- Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
- Contains caffeine
- Contains added preservatives
- Contains added intense sweeteners
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Acid (Citric Acid), Taurine (0.4%), Flavourings, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Potassium Phosphates), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Caffeine (0.03%), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Black Carrot Concentrate, Vitamins (B3, B5, B6, B12), Inositol, Maltodextrin
Allergy Information
- Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Best before - See base of can for dateStore in a cool dry place
Number of uses
500ml = 2 x 250ml servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- High Caffeine Content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people sensitive to caffeine (30mg/100ml). Consumer responsibly
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- (EU) Energy Beverages Europe Limited,
- South Bank House,
- Barrow Street,
- Dublin 4,
- Ireland.
- (UK) Energy Beverages UK Limited,
Return to
- Unit 51,
- Metropolitan Park,
- Bristol Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 8UP,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml (%*)
|Energy
|10kJ
|49kJ
|-
|(2kcal)
|(11kcal) (1%)
|Carbohydrate
|0.7g
|3.4g (1%)
|Of which sugars
|0g
|0g (1%)
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.65g (11%)
|Vitamins
|(%**)
|(%**)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|4.5mg (28%)
|23mg (141%)
|Pantothenic Acid (Vit B5)
|1.7mg (28%)
|8.5mg (142%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.40mg (28%)
|2.0mg (143%)
|Vitamin B12
|0.70µg (28%)
|3.5µg (140%)
|Fat, saturates, protein - negligible amount
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|** Daily Reference Intake
|-
|-
Safety information
