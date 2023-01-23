We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aquafresh Little Teeth Toothbrush 3-5 Years

4.8(45)Write a review
image 1 of Aquafresh Little Teeth Toothbrush 3-5 Years
£2.20
£2.20/each

Product Description

  • Aquafresh Little Teeth Toothbrush for Kids 3-5 Years
  • As children get bigger, so do their mouths and hands. The Aquafresh Little Teeth toothbrush has a small head to brush harder-to-reach places, and soft bristles to gently clean and protect sensitive gums of those first teeth. The Aquafresh Little Teeth Kids toothbrush is specially designed by dental experts for children between 3 and 5 years old. Its colourful design is created to help engage kids and encourage them to start developing good oral care habits. The toothbrush comes with a colourful animal clip on bristle protector so you can choose from crocodile, bunny, shark or tiger to help make brush time fun for your little one. It is recommended that you store your child’s toothbrush in an upright position to air dry. The Aquafresh Little Teeth toothbrush is designed to stand on its own thanks to its suction foot. Use the Aquafresh Little Teeth toothbrush together with Aquafresh Little Teeth toothpaste, as it provides gentle care with low abrasion and the benefit of Sugar Acid Protection*, provided by fluoride. You can also make brush time more engaging with our free Aquafresh Brush Time app. It will help get your little one to brush their teeth for the recommended 2 minutes. Positive oral care habits they learn at a young age will help build habits that last. *Follow a healthy diet and brush twice daily with a fluoride toothpaste.
  • 1. WHAT IS AQUAFRESH LITTLE TEETH TOOTHBRUSH: It is a specially designed toothbrush for children between 3 and 5 years with a colourful design to help engage kids and make brushing more fun.
  • 2. WHY CHOOSE AQUAFRESH LITTLE TEETH TOOTHBRUSH: It has all the features that your kids will love, colourful animal clip-on bristle protectors help engage your child in brushing as the non-slip handle provides better control of the grip.
  • 3. HOW IT WORKS: Specially designed by dental experts, with a flexible neck that bends to help absorb excess pressure from brushing and soft bristles that clean teeth to help keep gums healthy.
  • 4. WHAT IS IT FOR: The brush helps protect little teeth. Little teeth are important - besides chewing, they enable proper speech, as well as jaw and facial development, they also act as space holders for big teeth waiting in the gums.
  • 5. EXPLORE OUR RANGE: Use Aquafresh Little Teeth toothbrush with Aquafresh Little Teeth toothpaste and you can download the Brush Time app to help kids brush for longer.

Information

Ingredients

Pack is made from responsibly sourced board and the window is made from a special plastic-free film (regenerated cellulose).

Storage

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Aquafresh Little Teeth toothbrushes are specially designed by dental experts for children 3-5 years and have a full range of colourful characters to help engage kids and encourage them to brush. It is recommended that toothbrushes are replaced every 3 months.

Warnings

  • Abusive/excessive bending may break the neck of the toothbrush. Children under 6 years should be supervised during brushing. Do not allow bristles or toothbrush to be chewed. Do not put cap in mouth. It is recommended that toothbrushes are replaced every 3 months.

Name and address

  • Haleon, Building 5, First Floor the Heights Weybridge Surrey KT13 0NY

Return to

  • Haleon, Building 5, First Floor the Heights Weybridge Surrey KT13 0NY

Net Contents

1 x Toothbrush

Safety information

Abusive/excessive bending may break the neck of the toothbrush. Children under 6 years should be supervised during brushing. Do not allow bristles or toothbrush to be chewed. Do not put cap in mouth. It is recommended that toothbrushes are replaced every 3 months.

45 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Pretty design

5 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

With a young child brush time can be challenging on a daily basis, she either loves to brush or screams the house down. Having a design on the brush gets her to interact more with her brush, she likes putting it back in its house once she has brushed her teeth, definitely makes days a little easier

Good toothbrush

5 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

My child just love it. It is a lot of fun with putting the lid back on after the teeth are brushed. The brush hair is very precise.

Great toothbrush

5 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

As a parent, I find the night time routine stressful enough, without wanting to wrestle with my child because they don't want to brush there teeth, this toothbrush my son picked himself out of the range of one's they have, and he loves the little croc head that goes over it at the end. It's certainly made it slightly easier to get him to brush his teeth

A firm favourite

5 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

My little boy loves these brushes. He has some additional needs so liking to brush his teeth isn't always that we achieve. He likes these because the of the sucker on it. He can brush and have a little play with the brush and the sink at the same time. This is his third brush of this kind and after trying a few different brands this is a firm favourite.

Fab toothpaste

4 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

Encouraging me little one to brush his teeth daily can be a challenge, but he absolutely loves his toothbrush. It's brightly coloured and comes with a little cap. The bristles are super soft, which are perfect for little teeth.

Amazing toothbrush

5 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

This brush is so good it's moulded into a cute shape which definitely helps encourage my daughter brush those teeth. Sometimes it can be such a testing time before bed but thos brush has definitely made it a more fun task

Great snazzy kids brush

4 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

As all kids, mine loves to try and skip brush time. But with this having the suction and the animal head on top, it makes it funner than usual. Great bristles also help at such an important time of the day to keep those teeth clean and breath smelling fresh

Great toothbrush, my son loves it

5 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

My son is 3 and loves his new toothbrush it's easy for him to hold and the bristles arnt invasive. My son has autism and he loves brushing his teeth mulitpul times a day when he first saw this toothbrush he giggled, great kid friendly fun design

Cute handy toothbrush

4 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

I really liked the cute design of the toothbrush. I like that it has little sucker feet so it can stand up on the side. The face travel cap is also a really handy feature for sleepovers although a little tricky for smaller hands to get on. Would definitely buy again for trips away.

Cute

5 stars

A AQUAFRESH Customer

As George will say.. Dino saaur raaar haha This toothbrush makes toothbrushing a funny time and it's easy to use for the little ones.

1-10 of 45 reviews

