Aquafresh Little Teeth Toothbrush 3-5 Years

Pretty design
A AQUAFRESH Customer
With a young child brush time can be challenging on a daily basis, she either loves to brush or screams the house down. Having a design on the brush gets her to interact more with her brush, she likes putting it back in its house once she has brushed her teeth, definitely makes days a little easier
Good toothbrush
A AQUAFRESH Customer
My child just love it. It is a lot of fun with putting the lid back on after the teeth are brushed. The brush hair is very precise.
Great toothbrush
A AQUAFRESH Customer
As a parent, I find the night time routine stressful enough, without wanting to wrestle with my child because they don't want to brush there teeth, this toothbrush my son picked himself out of the range of one's they have, and he loves the little croc head that goes over it at the end. It's certainly made it slightly easier to get him to brush his teeth
A firm favourite
A AQUAFRESH Customer
My little boy loves these brushes. He has some additional needs so liking to brush his teeth isn't always that we achieve. He likes these because the of the sucker on it. He can brush and have a little play with the brush and the sink at the same time. This is his third brush of this kind and after trying a few different brands this is a firm favourite.
Fab toothpaste
A AQUAFRESH Customer
Encouraging me little one to brush his teeth daily can be a challenge, but he absolutely loves his toothbrush. It's brightly coloured and comes with a little cap. The bristles are super soft, which are perfect for little teeth.
Amazing toothbrush
A AQUAFRESH Customer
This brush is so good it's moulded into a cute shape which definitely helps encourage my daughter brush those teeth. Sometimes it can be such a testing time before bed but thos brush has definitely made it a more fun task
Great snazzy kids brush
A AQUAFRESH Customer
As all kids, mine loves to try and skip brush time. But with this having the suction and the animal head on top, it makes it funner than usual. Great bristles also help at such an important time of the day to keep those teeth clean and breath smelling fresh
Great toothbrush, my son loves it
A AQUAFRESH Customer
My son is 3 and loves his new toothbrush it's easy for him to hold and the bristles arnt invasive. My son has autism and he loves brushing his teeth mulitpul times a day when he first saw this toothbrush he giggled, great kid friendly fun design
Cute handy toothbrush
A AQUAFRESH Customer
I really liked the cute design of the toothbrush. I like that it has little sucker feet so it can stand up on the side. The face travel cap is also a really handy feature for sleepovers although a little tricky for smaller hands to get on. Would definitely buy again for trips away.
Cute
A AQUAFRESH Customer
As George will say.. Dino saaur raaar haha This toothbrush makes toothbrushing a funny time and it's easy to use for the little ones.