We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Chicken Sticks & Chicken Pops 330G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Chicken Sticks & Chicken Pops 330G
£2.50
£0.76/100g

1/4 of a pack

Energy
727kJ
174kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
9.0g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.46g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1192kJ / 285kcal

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken sticks and pops in breadcrumb coating.
  • The perfect finger food to any family party. Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture and oven cooked in just 20 minutes. Serve with ketchup for dipping, as a fast treat for adults and kids alike.
  • FOOD WORTH CELEBRATING Seasoned chicken, coated in breadcrumbs for a crisp finish
  • Pack size: 330G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 18-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

330g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (61g**)
Energy1192kJ / 285kcal727kJ / 174kcal
Fat14.7g9.0g
Saturates2.2g1.3g
Carbohydrate21.4g13.1g
Sugars1.1g0.7g
Fibre2.0g1.2g
Protein15.8g9.6g
Salt0.75g0.46g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 330g typically weighs 244g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

3 chicken sticks,5 chicken pops

Energy
360kJ
86kcal
366kJ
87kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
4.4g
4.5g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.22g
0.24g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1162kJ / 278kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (51%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Fibre, Yeast, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose.

 

,

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (62%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pea Fibre, Yeast, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 chicken sticks (31g)Per 100g5 chicken pops (30g)
Energy1162kJ / 278kcal360kJ / 86kcal1218kJ / 291kcal366kJ / 87kcal
Fat14.2g4.4g15.1g4.5g
Saturates2.1g0.7g2.4g0.7g
Carbohydrate21.8g6.8g21.0g6.3g
Sugars1.1g0.4g1.1g0.3g
Fibre2.5g0.8g1.5g0.5g
Protein14.4g4.5g17.1g5.1g
Salt0.70g0.22g0.80g0.24g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
View all Frozen Party Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here