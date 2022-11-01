Tesco Chicken Sticks & Chicken Pops 330G
1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 727kJ
-
- 174kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.0g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.3g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.7g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.46g
- 8%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1192kJ / 285kcal
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped chicken sticks and pops in breadcrumb coating.
- The perfect finger food to any family party. Generously coated in golden breadcrumbs for a crispy texture and oven cooked in just 20 minutes. Serve with ketchup for dipping, as a fast treat for adults and kids alike.
- FOOD WORTH CELEBRATING Seasoned chicken, coated in breadcrumbs for a crisp finish
- Pack size: 330G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 18-20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
330g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (61g**)
|Energy
|1192kJ / 285kcal
|727kJ / 174kcal
|Fat
|14.7g
|9.0g
|Saturates
|2.2g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|21.4g
|13.1g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.2g
|Protein
|15.8g
|9.6g
|Salt
|0.75g
|0.46g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 330g typically weighs 244g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1162kJ / 278kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (51%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Fibre, Yeast, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose.
,
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (62%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Pea Fibre, Yeast, Salt, Paprika, Dextrose.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 chicken sticks (31g)
|Per 100g
|5 chicken pops (30g)
|Energy
|1162kJ / 278kcal
|360kJ / 86kcal
|1218kJ / 291kcal
|366kJ / 87kcal
|Fat
|14.2g
|4.4g
|15.1g
|4.5g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|0.7g
|2.4g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|21.8g
|6.8g
|21.0g
|6.3g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.4g
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.8g
|1.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|14.4g
|4.5g
|17.1g
|5.1g
|Salt
|0.70g
|0.22g
|0.80g
|0.24g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
