Sprite Lemon-Lime Drink 18X330ml

Why add sweeteners?
Thought I had found some old fashioned lemonade but again full of chemical sugars? Why ! just leave the sugar and get rid of the sweetners.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 61kJ
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Aspartame), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Lemon, Lime Flavourings
Best before end: see base of can for date.Store cool and dry.
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
18 x 330ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml (RI*)
|Energy
|61kJ
|168kJ
|14kcal
|46kcal 2%
|Fat
|0g
|0g 0%
|of which saturates
|0g
|0g 0%
|Carbohydrate
|3.3g
|11g 4%
|of which sugars
|3.3g
|11g 12%
|Protein
|0g
|0g 0%
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.03g 1%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
Contains a Source of Phenylalanine
