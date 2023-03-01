We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sprite Lemon-Lime Drink 18X330ml

1(1)Write a review
image 1 of Sprite Lemon-Lime Drink 18X330ml
£7.50
£0.13/100ml

A 330ml serving contains

Energy
168kJ
46kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
11g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 61kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling Lemon-Lime Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Sparkling lemon-lime flavour soft drink, now most refreshing taste ever Sparkling lemon-lime flavour soft drink
  • Crisp, refreshing, clean-tasting Sprite is Great Britain's leading lemon and lime flavoured soft drink
  • A clean, crisp, fresh tasting, sparkling lemon & lime flavour drink.
  • - Contains sugar and sweeteners
  • - Natural flavours
  • - No artificial colours
  • - Caffeine-free
  • Serve ice cold for maximum enjoyment.
  • Keep cold in the fridge.
  • Please recycle.
  • This product is allergen free
  • Contains Natural flavourings
  • Contains Added intense sweeteners
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 5940ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Aspartame), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Natural Lemon, Lime Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Best before end: see base of can for date.Store cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • CCEP
  • CCEP GB UB8 1EZ

Return to

  • CCEP
  • CCEP GB UB8 1EZ
  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

18 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml (RI*)
Energy 61kJ168kJ14kcal46kcal 2%
Fat 0g0g 0%
of which saturates 0g0g 0%
Carbohydrate 3.3g11g 4%
of which sugars 3.3g11g 12%
Protein 0g0g 0%
Salt 0.01g0.03g 1%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

Contains a Source of Phenylalanine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Why add sweeteners?

1 stars

Thought I had found some old fashioned lemonade but again full of chemical sugars? Why ! just leave the sugar and get rid of the sweetners.

