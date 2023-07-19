Scrub Daddy Scrub Mommy Dual Sided Scrubber

There's nothing like me! I rinse quickly and resist stains and odors. Plus, I'm certified scratch free!

My ResoFoam absorbs more water and generates more suds than an ordinary sponge*

*Independent lab verified.

My flex texture is soft in warm water and firm in cool water for more scrubbing power

Scratch Free

I'm safe on non-stick pans and other delicate surfaces. Test small area first.

Dishwasher safe

I rinse clean and can be sanitized in your dishwasher.

Deep cleaning

My eyes provide a ergonomic grip with just two fingers.

Versatile smile

My smile cleans both sides of your utensils.

Household

Cabinets, hardware, floors, walls, baseboards

Kitchen

Dishes, fridge, produce, counters, cutting boards

Outdoor

Lawn furniture, swingsets, fences, deck railings, siding

Bathroom

Shower, sink, toilet, fixtures, cabinets