We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Scrub Daddy Scrub Mommy Dual Sided Scrubber

Scrub Daddy Scrub Mommy Dual Sided Scrubber

5(2)
Write a review

£2.50

£2.50/each

Scrub Daddy Scrub Mommy Dual Sided Scrubber
There's nothing like me! I rinse quickly and resist stains and odors. Plus, I'm certified scratch free!My ResoFoam absorbs more water and generates more suds than an ordinary sponge**Independent lab verified.My flex texture is soft in warm water and firm in cool water for more scrubbing powerScratch FreeI'm safe on non-stick pans and other delicate surfaces. Test small area first.Dishwasher safeI rinse clean and can be sanitized in your dishwasher.Deep cleaningMy eyes provide a ergonomic grip with just two fingers.Versatile smileMy smile cleans both sides of your utensils.HouseholdCabinets, hardware, floors, walls, baseboardsKitchenDishes, fridge, produce, counters, cutting boardsOutdoorLawn furniture, swingsets, fences, deck railings, sidingBathroomShower, sink, toilet, fixtures, cabinets
The Smile Face Sponge® Company
US Patents #D571,515 #D690,892Canadian Patent #144362Others Pending
Scratch free & resists odorsSuper soft & absorbentThe original

Produce of

Made in USA

View all Cloths, Scourers & Dusters

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here