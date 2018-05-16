Little Freddie Organic Berries & Oats 6M+ 100G

Product Description
- A smooth blend of bananas, strawberries, blueberries and oats
- Unearth more flavours at littlefreddie.com
- Light and Fragrant
- "and incredibly juicy too"
- Wonderfully Luscious
- "for a delicious fruity burst"
- I've tramped across muddy fields, sunny orchards and along rugged coastlines to hunt down the very best, most nourishing & of course, tastiest ingredients for my little Freddie and your little ones.
- (Little Freddie's food-loving Dad)
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
- EU Organic - ES-ECO-019-CT, EU/non-EU Agriculture
- Organic
- Smooth
- Source of fibre
- Dairy free
- Contains only naturally occurring sugars
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Organic Bananas 46%, Organic Strawberries 34%, Organic Blueberries 17%, Organic Oats (Gluten) 2%, Organic Brown Rice 1%
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place. Pop in the fridge after opening and enjoy within 48 hours.
Produce of
Made in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Method: Delicious hot or cold. To warm, stand in hot water and check temperature before serving. Do not microwave.
Warnings
- Weaning advice: The government says you don't need to wean your little one until they're 6 months old. But every baby is different - and you know yours best.
- Important: To reduce the risk of choking, keep cap away from infants and supervise when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat - return to us.
Name and address
- Sunny Fields,
- PO Box 74275,
- London,
- W2 7UQ.
Return to
- A question? Card? Carrot? Send it to...
- Sunny Fields,
- PO Box 74275,
- London,
- W2 7UQ.
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|283kJ / 67kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|- Saturated fat
|0.1g
|Carbohydrates
|14.0g
|- Sugars
|11.0g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|Protein
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.05g
Safety information
Weaning advice: The government says you don't need to wean your little one until they're 6 months old. But every baby is different - and you know yours best. Important: To reduce the risk of choking, keep cap away from infants and supervise when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat - return to us.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.