Tesco Mature Cheddar with Oak Smoked Tomato & Herbs 180g
Per 30g
- Energy
- 507kJ
-
- 122kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.8g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.2g
- 31%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.4g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.46g
- 8%of the reference intake
high
high
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1690kJ / 407kcal
Product Description
- Mature Cheddar cheese with smoked tomato flakes, ground paprika and mixed rubbed herbs.
- Tomato flakes are slowly smoked using sustainably sourced Oak for around 12h to create a natural and subtle smoky sweetness. These are then blended with strong Mature Cheddar and paired with a mix of herbs including basil, oregano, parsley and sage.
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Oak Smoked Tomato Flakes (3%), Ground Paprika, Mixed Rubbed Herbs [Basil, Oregano, Parsley, Marjoram, Sage, Thyme].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using British milk.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
180g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1690kJ / 407kcal
|507kJ / 122kcal
|Fat
|32.7g
|9.8g
|Saturates
|20.7g
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|5.2g
|1.6g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|22.9g
|6.9g
|Salt
|1.53g
|0.46g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.