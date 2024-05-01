We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Aqua Libra Sparkling Water Infused with Cucumber Mint & Lime 330ml
image 1 of Aqua Libra Sparkling Water Infused with Cucumber Mint & Lime 330mlimage 2 of Aqua Libra Sparkling Water Infused with Cucumber Mint & Lime 330ml

Aqua Libra Sparkling Water Infused with Cucumber Mint & Lime 330ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.00

£0.30/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Cucumber, Mint and Lime Flavour Sparkling Water Drink.
Aqua Libra Cucumber, Mint and Lime infused sparkling water, uses essential oils, aromas, fruit extracts – and a little sparkle – all without the caloriesYou’ll never find sugar, sweeteners or anything artificial in our drinks. Just sparkling water, natural flavours and a dash of lemon.Our 330ml cans are ideally served over ice with a fresh fruit garnish. And because we chose cans over plastic bottles, you can put them in to be recycled over and over again.
When we first released our drinks in the 1980s, wellness was quite a new concept. Only a select few joined us at the beginning of Aqua Libra’s pioneering journey – people like Princess Diana and Darcey Bussell.We’re so pleased that wellness and sustainability are now bigger parts of everyone’s lives. And we want to keep doing our bit by providing moments of feel-good sparkle for everyone.Our natural fruity flavours contain nothing but sparkling water, lemon juice & natural flavouring . These elements are blended to form our 3 flavours of infused sparkling water: Raspberry & Blackcurrant, Cucumber Mint & Lime and Blood Orange & Mango – all available in 330ml cans and multipacks.
Aqua Libra and the Aqua Libra logo are registered trade marks of Orchid Drinks Ltd.
There’s no Sugar, calories, artificials or sweeteners in our drinksWe’re approved Vegan by Vegetarian SocietyOur aluminium cans are infinitely recyclableAll our drinks are free from gluten, caffeine and sodium
Pack size: 330ML
No SugarNo Calories

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Natural Flavourings

Number of uses

330ml can = 1 serving

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Best Enjoyed Chilled

Additives

Free From Sweeteners

View all Flavoured Water - Sparkling Water

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here