YANKEE KENSINGTON ELECTRIC WARMER

Available in a range of modern designs to enhance any home décor style, Yankee Candle Wax Melt burners feature a flameless heater that quickly melts the wax. A recessed heating dish provides a clean look and a long power cord allows flexible placement throughout the home. Wax melts not included with purchase.

A wax warmer for any decor, with a timeless vase shape and a soothing glaze in neutral earth tones. Features a flameless heater that quickly melts the wax A recessed heating dish provides a clean look Long power cord allows flexible placement throughout the home Convenient, low-profile on-off switch

Produce of

Made in China