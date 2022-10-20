Ilchester Cheddar Cheese With Truffle 180G
Product Description
- Cheddar Cheese with Truffle
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- British Cheese
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mushroom and Black Truffle Sauce (2.5%) (Mushrooms, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Black Truffles, Black Olives, Carrots, Parsley, Salt, Spices, Natural Flavouring), White Truffle Extra Virgin Olive Oil Condiment (Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Truffle Flavouring)
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigeratedOnce open consume within 3 days and within the best before date.
Produce of
Produced and packed in the UK
Name and address
- Norseland Ltd,
- Somerton Road,
- Ilchester,
- Somerset,
- BA22 8JL.
Return to
- Norseland Ltd,
- Somerton Road,
- Ilchester,
- Somerset,
- BA22 8JL.
- www.ilchester.co.uk
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|1687kJ/407kcal
|Fat
|33.4g
|(of which saturates)
|20.2g
|Carbohydrate
|2.7g
|(of which sugars)
|0.1g
|Protein
|23.7g
|Salt
|1.74g
