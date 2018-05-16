We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Italian Burrata 250G

Tesco Finest Italian Burrata 250G
£2.75
£18.33/kg DR.WT

Per 30g

Energy
321kJ
77kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
7.0g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

high

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1069kJ / 258kcal

Product Description

  • Fresh stretched curd cheese with cream, in brine.
  • Made in the South of Italy by a family owned producer using 100% Italian cow's milk, collected directly from the farmers. This luxurious cheese is deliciously fresh & creamy. Perfect served with vine ripened tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and fresh warm bread for dipping.
  • An indulgent fresh Italian cheese from the Puglia region. With a soft centre filled with cream and ribbons of mozzarella, this luxurious cheese is incredibly versatile.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Brine [Water, Salt], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cream (Milk), Preservative (Sorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy, using milk from Italy

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Drained weight

150g e

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1069kJ / 258kcal321kJ / 77kcal
Fat23.3g7.0g
Saturates15.6g4.7g
Carbohydrate2.0g0.6g
Sugars0.2g<0.1g
Fibre0.1g<0.1g
Protein10.1g3.0g
Salt0.41g0.12g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--
