Tesco Finest Italian Burrata 250G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1069kJ / 258kcal
Product Description
- Fresh stretched curd cheese with cream, in brine.
- Made in the South of Italy by a family owned producer using 100% Italian cow's milk, collected directly from the farmers. This luxurious cheese is deliciously fresh & creamy. Perfect served with vine ripened tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and fresh warm bread for dipping.
- An indulgent fresh Italian cheese from the Puglia region. With a soft centre filled with cream and ribbons of mozzarella, this luxurious cheese is incredibly versatile.
- Pack size: 150G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Brine [Water, Salt], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cream (Milk), Preservative (Sorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy, using milk from Italy
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
150g e
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1069kJ / 258kcal
|321kJ / 77kcal
|Fat
|23.3g
|7.0g
|Saturates
|15.6g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|10.1g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.41g
|0.12g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold, drained.
|-
|-
