Go Cook Marble Oven Tray Set Medium & Large

Exclusively for Tesco' Go Cook Metal Bakeware range is dishwasher safe and comes with a reassuring 10-year quality guarantee. Coated with premium and double layer non-stick marble effect coating make it easy to bake and clean

Carbon steel Height (cm) Medium Exterior:35.8 Interior:32.5 Large Exterior:39.8 Interior:36.6 Width (cm) Medium Exterior:29.4 Interior:23.7 Large Exterior:33.0 Interior:27.3 Depth (cm) Medium Exterior:1.6 Interior:1.4 Large Exterior:1.7 Interior:1.5

Wide handle design for easy handling in and out of the oven. Made with heavy gauge carbon steel

