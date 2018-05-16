New
Go Cook Marble Loaf Tin 23Cm
Product Description
- Go Cook Marble Loaf Tin 23Cm
- Exclusively for Tesco' Go Cook Metal Bakeware range is dishwasher safe and comes with a reassuring 10-year quality guarantee. Coated with premium and double layer non-stick marble effect coating make it easy to bake and clean
- Carbon steel
- Height (cm)
- Exterior:26.8
- Interior:23.5
- Width (cm)
- Exterior:19.0
- Interior:13.5
- Depth (cm)
- Exterior:6.3
- Interior:6.0
- Wide handle design for easy handling in and out of the oven. Made with heavy gauge carbon steel
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Dishwasher safe.
- Not suitable for freezer or microwave use.
- Best used with wooden, nylon or silicone utensils.
- Oven safe up to 230°C/450°F/Gas Mark 8.
Warnings
- WARNING! Do not use over direct heat or under a grill.
Safety information
WARNING! Do not use over direct heat or under a grill.
