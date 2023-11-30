Go Cook Marble Roaster Small

Exclusively for Tesco' Go Cook Metal Bakeware range is dishwasher safe and comes with a reassuring 10-year quality guarantee. Coated with premium and double layer non-stick marble effect coating make it easy to bake and clean

Carbon steel Height (cm) Exterior:30.5 Interior:27.7 Width (cm) Exterior:27.2 Interior:21.5 Depth (cm) Exterior:4.7 Interior:4.5

Wide handle design for easy handling in and out of the oven. Made with heavy gauge carbon steel

Preparation and Usage