Pantene Sheer Volume & Body Shampoo 400Ml

PANTENE PRO-V VOLUME & BODY SHAMPOO WITH PRO-V NUTRIENT BLEND FORMULA: Pantene Volume & Body collection with micro-boosters fortifies your fine hair so its looks voluminous and healthy. Volume & Body shampoo helps fortify (strength against styling damage) fine hair to its full volume potential, leaves your hair looking full with lightweight body and shine, helps protect your fine hair from styling damage.

Pantene lightweight volume collection helps fortify fine hair to its full volume potential SUPERIOR SHAMPOO FORMULA: lightweight collection with micro-boosters to fortify hair so it looks voluminous and healthy Leaves hair looking full with lightweight body and shine. Helps protect fine hair from styling damage HAIR TYPE: this Pantene shampoo is for fine and flat hair 0% silicones, 0% mineral oils, 0% colorants and recyclable bottle made with 100% recycled plastic (excluding the cap & dyes) Pantene hair product tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Salicylate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Hexyl Cinnamal, Histidine, Glyoxal, Biotin

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage