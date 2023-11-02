We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Pantene Sheer Volume & Body Shampoo 400Ml
image 1 of Pantene Sheer Volume & Body Shampoo 400Mlimage 2 of Pantene Sheer Volume & Body Shampoo 400Mlimage 3 of Pantene Sheer Volume & Body Shampoo 400Mlimage 4 of Pantene Sheer Volume & Body Shampoo 400Mlimage 5 of Pantene Sheer Volume & Body Shampoo 400Ml

Pantene Sheer Volume & Body Shampoo 400Ml

4.5(776)
Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£2.75

£0.69/100ml

Pantene Sheer Volume & Body Shampoo 400Ml
PANTENE PRO-V VOLUME & BODY SHAMPOO WITH PRO-V NUTRIENT BLEND FORMULA: Pantene Volume & Body collection with micro-boosters fortifies your fine hair so its looks voluminous and healthy. Volume & Body shampoo helps fortify (strength against styling damage) fine hair to its full volume potential, leaves your hair looking full with lightweight body and shine, helps protect your fine hair from styling damage.
Pantene lightweight volume collection helps fortify fine hair to its full volume potentialSUPERIOR SHAMPOO FORMULA: lightweight collection with micro-boosters to fortify hair so it looks voluminous and healthyLeaves hair looking full with lightweight body and shine. Helps protect fine hair from styling damageHAIR TYPE: this Pantene shampoo is for fine and flat hair0% silicones, 0% mineral oils, 0% colorants and recyclable bottle made with 100% recycled plastic (excluding the cap & dyes)Pantene hair product tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Salicylate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Hexyl Cinnamal, Histidine, Glyoxal, Biotin

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Massage into wet hair to create lather. Rinse. For best results, use with Volume & Body conditioner and treatments.

View all Volume Shampoo

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here