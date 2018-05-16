We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Guinness 330Ml And Fudge

Guinness 330Ml And Fudge
£4.00
£4.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Guinness 330ml and Fudge
  • ©2022 The Guinness word and associated logos are trademarks of Guinness & Co. and are used under licence.
  • Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil*, Flavourings (contains Barley), Guinness (0.2%) (contains Barley, Gluten), Sea Salt (0.2%), Salt, *From certified sustainable sources

Allergy Information

  • Beer contains Barley For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Alcohol Units

1.4

ABV

4.2% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before: See base of pack.

Produce of

Product of the UK

Warnings

  • This product contains alcohol 0.2%. Not suitable for children.

Name and address

  • Guinness & Co.,
  • 16 Great Marlborough St,
  • London,
  • W1F 7HS.
  • Packed by:
  Beams International Ltd.

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guinness & Co.,
  • 16 Great Marlborough St,
  • London,
  • W1F 7HS.
  Alcohol Care Line: 0345 601 4558
  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.
  www.guinness.com

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy (kJ/kcal)1665kJ/393kcal
Fat9.8g
of which saturates6.5g
Carbohydrate74.9g
of which sugars55.6g
Protein1.6g
Salt0.21g

Safety information

This product contains alcohol 0.2%. Not suitable for children.

