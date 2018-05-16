New
Guinness 330Ml And Fudge
Product Description
- Guinness 330ml and Fudge
- ©2022 The Guinness word and associated logos are trademarks of Guinness & Co. and are used under licence.
- Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Palm Oil*, Flavourings (contains Barley), Guinness (0.2%) (contains Barley, Gluten), Sea Salt (0.2%), Salt, *From certified sustainable sources
Allergy Information
- Beer contains Barley For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Alcohol Units
1.4
ABV
4.2% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before: See base of pack.
Produce of
Product of the UK
Warnings
- This product contains alcohol 0.2%. Not suitable for children.
Name and address
- Guinness & Co.,
- 16 Great Marlborough St,
- London,
- W1F 7HS.
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Guinness & Co.,
- 16 Great Marlborough St,
- London,
- W1F 7HS.
- Alcohol Care Line: 0345 601 4558
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- www.guinness.com
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|1665kJ/393kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|of which saturates
|6.5g
|Carbohydrate
|74.9g
|of which sugars
|55.6g
|Protein
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.21g
Safety information
This product contains alcohol 0.2%. Not suitable for children.
