We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersMother's DayDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Tesco Finest Kalamata & Halkidiki Olive Batard
image 1 of Tesco Finest Kalamata & Halkidiki Olive Batardimage 2 of Tesco Finest Kalamata & Halkidiki Olive Batard

Tesco Finest Kalamata & Halkidiki Olive Batard

4.7(14)
Write a review

£2.25

£2.25/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice (80g)
Energy
815kJ
193kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
3.0g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.78g

medium

13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1018kJ / 241kcal

White bread made with green and black olives.
Made with a blend of Greek olives: halved black olives from Kalamata and green olives from the northern Halkidiki peninsula, giving a full and rounded flavour. Fermented for 12 hours and stonebaked for a thin crisp crust. Developed by experts, this delicious loaf has been enriched with fibre so it can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet. Eat today to enjoy as its best or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Green Halkidiki Olives (11%), Black Kalamata Olives (6%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Fermented Rye Flour, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Red Wine Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Semolina (Wheat), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

Contains rye and wheat. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

400g

View all Bread From Our Bakery

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here