Tesco Finest Kalamata & Halkidiki Olive Batard

White bread made with green and black olives.

Made with a blend of Greek olives: halved black olives from Kalamata and green olives from the northern Halkidiki peninsula, giving a full and rounded flavour. Fermented for 12 hours and stonebaked for a thin crisp crust. Developed by experts, this delicious loaf has been enriched with fibre so it can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet. Eat today to enjoy as its best or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Green Halkidiki Olives (11%), Black Kalamata Olives (6%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Yeast, Fermented Rye Flour, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Red Wine Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Semolina (Wheat), Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

Contains rye and wheat. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

400g