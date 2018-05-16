Wasabi Chicken Katsu Yakisoba 450G

Product Description
- Fried wheat noodle with cabbage, white onion, carrot and green pea, served with breaded chicken breast and teriyaki sauce sachet
- Yakisoba is such a favourite in Japan that you learn it from your mum. It's the tangy, sweet brown sauce smothering the noodles that makes it so irresistible. Mr Kim, our founder, perfected this recipe to accompany another tasty classic - chicken katsu.
- Wasabi embodies the delicious adventures of Mr Kim. This mercurial man spent decades in Japan, Thailand, China and South Korea mastering their vibrant dishes - all so you can taste their big, authentic flavours at home.
- Authentic Japanese: in a box
- Chicken breast coated in dried breadcrumbs on rich, flavoursome noodles + sweet teriyaki sauce
- Pack size: 450G
Vegetable Fried Noodle (74%) (Wheat Noodles (Water, Wheat Noodles (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika, Acidity Regulator (E330), Firming Agents (E501, E500)), Cabbage, White Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Noodle Sauce (Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Onion Puree, Molasses, Tamarind Paste, Cornflour, Garlic Puree, Ground Cloves, Ginger Puree), Teriyaki Sauce (Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt), Wine (Sulphur Dioxide), Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spice Extracts, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder), Carrot, Green Pea, Stir-Fry Sauce (Water, Sugar, Salt, Molasses, Yeast Extract, Non-Modified Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic Extract), Dark Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Sugar, Salt, Wheat Flour), Sugar, Sesame Oil, Flavour Enhancer (E621)), Breaded Chicken Breast (19%) (Chicken Breast, Batter Mix (Water, Flour Mix (Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt)), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Acid (E270), Antioxidant (E300)), Marinade Mix (Water, Maize, Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (E500), Spirit Vinegar Powder, Tapioca Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup), Rice Cone (Rice), Panko Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Antioxidant (E306)), Salt, Yeast, Colour (E160(c))), Rapeseed Oil), Teriyaki Sauce Sachet (Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Alcohol), Water, Sake, Modified Maize Starch, Colour (E150(c)))
- Made in a production kitchen that uses or handles Crustaceans, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites and Fish. For allergens, including Cereal containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
- Keep in fridge- See front of pack for 'use by' date
Microwave
Instructions: - Remove outer bento bowl and sleeve
- Peel back film and remove teriyaki sauce from packaging
- Put back film and pop noodles in microwave
800w 6 min, 900w 5 min
Stand for 1 min
- Stir and tuck in
- Do not reheat
Optional: Serve with teriyaki sauce sachet
Instructions: Microwave/oven (for best results)
- Remove outer bento bowl and sleeve
- Peel back film and remove teriyaki sauce and chicken katsu from packaging, place katsu on a baking tray in middle of oven
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 16 min
- Put back film and pop noodles in microwave
800w 6 min, 900w 5 min
Stand for 1 min
- Stir and tuck in
- Do not reheat
Optional: Serve with teriyaki sauce sachet
Oven cook
Instructions: - Preheat oven
- Remove outer bento bowl and sleeve
- Peel back film and remove teriyaki sauce
- Put back film and place container on a baking tray in the middle of the oven
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 25 min
Stand for 1 min
- Stir and tuck in
- Do not reheat
Optional: Serve with teriyaki sauce sachet
Made in the UK by us, using chicken from EU/UK
We think this is the perfect portion for one
- We've carefully removed bones, but there's a tiny chance some might be left.
- Wasabi Co. Ltd,
- Unit 5 Origin Business Park,
- Rainsford Road,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7FW,
450g
|Typical Values
|as consumed per 100g
|Energy (KJ)
|658
|Energy (Kcal)
|156
|Fat (g)
|5.4
|of which saturate fat (g)
|0.4
|Carbohydrate (g)
|21.3
|of which sugar (g)
|4.0
|Protein (g)
|6.6
|Salt (g)
|1.20
We've carefully removed bones, but there's a tiny chance some might be left.
