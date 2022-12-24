Harringtons Puppy Turkey & Rice 1.7Kg

Rich in Turkey & Rice, Puppy Complete, for Puppies to Be Fed from Weaning Onwards.Carbon Negative ProductionProud to be the UK's first Carbon Negative large pet food company.Discover our full range at: HARRINGTONSPETFOOD.COM
Our new and upgraded recipe is now even more tasty & nutritious, with freshly prepared meat ingredients, vegetables, botanicals, vitamins & minerals in every bite. This specially made recipe is packed full of natural ingredients and is complete and perfectly balanced for growing pups, with smaller kibbles for smaller mouths.Our recipe includes more freshly prepared meat ingredients than ever before as a great source of natural protein for energy, growth & repair and meat ingredients come #1 in our recipe.We've added a delicious homemade chicken gravy to both the inside & outside of our kibble to make our recipe even tastier, and also omega 6 & 3 in the form of salmon oil to support a healthy immune system and maintain your puppy’s glossy coat.Additional benefits from ingredients such as prebiotic FOS to help maintain a healthy digestion, seaweed to support oral hygiene & provide a natural source of vitamins, minerals & trace elements and vitamin E to help support a healthy immune system.From the UK's first carbon negative pet food company.
Our family-founded business started in Yorkshire back in 1923. And our mission to make the best, affordable, natural food for all is still going strong today. We expertly make our food with care right here in the UK and are proud to be the nation’s first carbon negative pet food company.
Harringtons® is a registered trademark of Inspired Pet Nutrition Ltd.
High Meat Recipe with Freshly Prepared Meat IngredientsThe Natural ChoiceBalanced Nutrition for Growing PupsAll Natural Ingredients + Vitamins & MineralsNo NastiesNo Dairy100% Complete Food
Pack size: 1.7KG
Ingredients
Turkey and Meat Meals 30% (6.5% Dried Turkey*), Maize, Rice (14%), Oats, Poultry Fat, Peas, Beet Pulp, Freshly Prepared Chicken (4%), Salmon Oil (1%), Minerals, Poultry Gravy (0.5%), Seaweed (0.1%), FOS (0.1%), Yucca Extract (0.01%), *6.5% Dried Turkey, equivalent to 26g Turkey in every 100g Kibble
Produce of
Proudly made in the UK. Produced in Yorkshire, UK
Net Contents
1.7kg ℮
Preparation and Usage
Calories per 100g = 383 Kcal.Feeding GuideThe feeding chart shows suggested approximate daily amounts (based on your puppy's expected adult body weight), although we recommend feeding young puppies to appetite if possible and monitor their body condition.To introduce at weaning we recommend moistening with water or milk to soften the food and feeding 4 meals per day, gradually reducing the amount of liquid added, until your puppy is eating solid food. When your puppy reaches 6 months you can reduce the number of meals offered to 3 a day.Dog Size: Extra small, Expected Adult Body Weight: 3 - 5kg, Age of Puppy & Daily Amount 2 - 6 Months (Split Between 4 Meals): 125 - 180g, Age of Puppy & Daily Amount 6 - 12 Months (Split Between 3 Meals): 105 - 150gDog Size: Small, Expected Adult Body Weight: 5 - 10kg, Age of Puppy & Daily Amount 2 - 6 Months (Split Between 4 Meals): 180 - 300g, Age of Puppy & Daily Amount 6 - 12 Months (Split Between 3 Meals): 150 - 250gDog Size: Medium, Expected Adult Body Weight: 10 - 20kg, Age of Puppy & Daily Amount 2 - 6 Months (Split Between 4 Meals): 300 - 500g, Age of Puppy & Daily Amount 6 - 12 Months (Split Between 3 Meals): 250 - 430gDog Size: Large, Expected Adult Body Weight: 20 - 40kg, Age of Puppy & Daily Amount 2 - 6 Months (Split Between 4 Meals): 500 - 800g, Age of Puppy & Daily Amount 6 - 12 Months (Split Between 3 Meals): 430 - 720g