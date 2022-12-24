Harringtons Puppy Turkey & Rice 1.7Kg

Rich in Turkey & Rice, Puppy Complete, for Puppies to Be Fed from Weaning Onwards. Carbon Negative Production Proud to be the UK's first Carbon Negative large pet food company. Discover our full range at: HARRINGTONSPETFOOD.COM

Our new and upgraded recipe is now even more tasty & nutritious, with freshly prepared meat ingredients, vegetables, botanicals, vitamins & minerals in every bite. This specially made recipe is packed full of natural ingredients and is complete and perfectly balanced for growing pups, with smaller kibbles for smaller mouths. Our recipe includes more freshly prepared meat ingredients than ever before as a great source of natural protein for energy, growth & repair and meat ingredients come #1 in our recipe. We've added a delicious homemade chicken gravy to both the inside & outside of our kibble to make our recipe even tastier, and also omega 6 & 3 in the form of salmon oil to support a healthy immune system and maintain your puppy’s glossy coat. Additional benefits from ingredients such as prebiotic FOS to help maintain a healthy digestion, seaweed to support oral hygiene & provide a natural source of vitamins, minerals & trace elements and vitamin E to help support a healthy immune system. From the UK's first carbon negative pet food company.

Our family-founded business started in Yorkshire back in 1923. And our mission to make the best, affordable, natural food for all is still going strong today. We expertly make our food with care right here in the UK and are proud to be the nation’s first carbon negative pet food company.

Pack size: 1.7KG

Turkey and Meat Meals 30% (6.5% Dried Turkey*), Maize, Rice (14%), Oats, Poultry Fat, Peas, Beet Pulp, Freshly Prepared Chicken (4%), Salmon Oil (1%), Minerals, Poultry Gravy (0.5%), Seaweed (0.1%), FOS (0.1%), Yucca Extract (0.01%), *6.5% Dried Turkey, equivalent to 26g Turkey in every 100g Kibble

Proudly made in the UK. Produced in Yorkshire, UK

1.7kg ℮

