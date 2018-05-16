Jacob's Mini Cheddars Original 14 Pack 322G

Each pack (23g) contains
- Energy
- 491kJ
-
- 117kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.6g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.6g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.1g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Cheese Snack Biscuits
- United Biscuits (UK) Limited, a pladis company pladisglobal.com
- www.123healthybalance.com
- We make every last bite awesome, so we sprinkle and stir real cheese into our dough. Then it's baked (Never Fried!) until golden to guarantee cheesy, crunchy perfection, every time.
- Hello, We're Mini Cheddars!
- Yes, we might be on the mini side, but we go big big big on the cheese! That means melty, moreish deliciousness in every bite. Because there's always room for more cheese in your snack-life. Right?
- ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
- Baked with Real Cheese
- No artificial colours or flavours
- The oil palm products contained in this product have been certified to come from RSPO segregated sources and have been produced to stringent environmental and social criteria. www.rspo.org
- Pack size: 322G
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Dried Cheese (10%) (Milk) [Dried Powdered Cheese (Milk), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Dried Whey (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acid (Lactic Acid), Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Typical number of servings per multipack: 14
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
- (Outside UK): Pladis.
- (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
- Postbus 597,
- 1500EN Zaandam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the best before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 08081 449454.
- Mail: (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
- (Outside UK): Pladis Consumer Services
- (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
- Postbus 597,
- 1500EN Zaandam,
- The Netherlands.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
14 x Pack
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pack (23g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2134
|491
|(kcal)
|511
|117
|Fat
|28.6
|6.6g
|of which Saturates
|11.4g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|51.5g
|11.8g
|of which Sugars
|4.6g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|0.6g
|Protein
|10.3g
|2.4g
|Salt
|2.4g
|0.5g
|Typical number of servings per multipack: 14
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.