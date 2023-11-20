We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Limescale Prevention Tabs 600G (40X15g)

Tesco Limescale Prevention Tabs 600G (40X15g)

4.3(14)
Tesco Limescale Prevention Tablets
Tesco Limescale Prevention Tablets 40'sSoftens hard water Protects & cleans your machineTesco Limescale Prevention Tablets Protects* & cleans** your washing machine with every wash, helping to prevent the build up of limescale and bad odours *Helps protect heating element from overworking and breaking down. *Helps protect drum and plastic parts from becoming encrusted. **Helps keep a cleaner machine as dirt and detergent residues can rinse away more easily.
Pack size: 600G

Ingredients

Ingredients: <5% Aliphatic Hydrocarbons.

Produce of

Produced in Luxembourg

Net Contents

600 g e (40 X 15g)

Preparation and Usage

Pull tab to open the box. Use one tablet per wash in addition to your detergent. Place 1 tablet (no need to unwrap) at the back of the drum before adding laundry. Suitable in a cool wash Not suitable for pre-wash programmes. Close box after useHandle with dry hands only. Do not unwrap tablets. Do not break or crush tablets.

