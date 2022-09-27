We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mcvitie's Victoria Finest Biscuit Selection 550G

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Mcvitie's Victoria Finest Biscuit Selection 550G
£4.00
£0.73/100g

Product Description

  • An Indulgent Biscuit Selection with Milk, Dark and White Chocolate.
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • McVitie's mouthwatering biscuit creations, made with indulgent milk, dark and white chocolate
  • Milk chocolate finger, milk chocolate wheel, white chocolate crumble, dark chocolate oatie, dark orange dream, milk chocolate square, milk chocolate rounder, milk choc topped shortie
  • Circumstances may cause the assortment to vary from that illustrated. Any replacement will be of equal quality.
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
  • Our Finest Biscuit Selection
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 550G

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate (23%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Dark Chocolate (13%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Butter Oil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, White Chocolate Chips (2%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring], Rolled Oats, Dried Whey (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Natural Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Orange Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best before see side of pack.Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • (UK): Freepost MCVITIE'S.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis.
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack complete with the best before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am-5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost MCVITIE'S.
  • (Outside UK): Pladis Consumer Services.
  • (EU): PLDS Europe B.V.,
  • Postbus 597,
  • 1500EN Zaandam,
  • The Netherlands.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy (kJ)2091
(kcal)500
Fat24.3g
of which Saturates13.3g
Carbohydrate62.4g
of which Sugars35.5g
Fibre3.1g
Protein6.0g
Salt0.65g
a nice tin of biscuits

4 stars

good value , but too much packaging , used it for a special occasion

