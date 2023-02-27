We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Roast Beef Chedd & Truffle Tiger Roll

5(1)
£3.50

£3.50/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2254kJ
537kcal
27%of the reference intake
Fat
22.4g

high

32%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.2g

high

41%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.9g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
1.68g

medium

28%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1105kJ / 263kcal

Roast beef, mature Cheddar cheese, truffle mayonnaise and rocket in a tiger bread roll.
DELI CLASSIC Tiger Roll With West Country Cheddar, rocket and truffle mayonnaise

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin], Roast Beef (19%)[Beef, Water, Mineral Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate)], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (14%), Rapeseed Oil, Rocket, Sugar, Rice Flour, Salt, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Yeast, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Deactivated Yeast, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Truffle, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agents (L-Cysteine, Ascorbic Acid), Brown Mustard Seed, Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds and soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

