Tesco Finest Roast Beef Chedd & Truffle Tiger Roll

May contain sesame seeds and soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

May contain sesame seeds and soya.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin], Roast Beef (19%)[Beef, Water, Mineral Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate)], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese ( Milk ) (14%), Rapeseed Oil, Rocket, Sugar, Rice Flour, Salt, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Yeast, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Deactivated Yeast, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Truffle, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Flour Treatment Agents (L-Cysteine, Ascorbic Acid), Brown Mustard Seed, Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Preservative (Acetic Acid), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Flavouring.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023