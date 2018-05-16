Tesco Finest Morning Ritual Ground Coffee 227G

PREPARATION GUIDELINES

FOR CAFETIERES

Warm the cafetiere first. Use about one rounded table spoonful of coffee per person - you can use more or less depending on how strong you like it. Boil the water and allow to cool for 10 seconds before pouring to avoid scalding the coffee. Leave to brew, with the plunger off for 3 to 5 minutes - longer for a stronger coffee. Plunge slowly and enjoy.

FOR MOKA POTS

Fill the basket evenly with coffee, without patting it down. Brew the coffee on a medium heat for about 5 minutes.

FOR FILTER MACHINES

Use the same quantity of coffee as advised for cafetieres.

Suitable for cafetières, filter machines, moka pots and percolators. Always follow manufacturer’s guidelines.