Vimto Original Double Concentrate Squash 1 Litre

Vimto Original Double Concentrate Squash 1 Litre
£2.50
£0.25/100ml

Per 250ml:

Energy
188kJ
45kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

-

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
11g

-

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 75kJ/18kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated mixed fruit juice drink with flavourings, sugar and sweeteners.
  • With real fruit juice & sources of vitamins C + D**
  • Vitamin C
  • **contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • Vitamin D
  • **contributes to the normal growth & development of bones in children
  • The Same Great Taste
  • Makes 2 x as many drinks as our single strength squash with sources of vitamins C + D
  • Vimto is a Registered Trade Mark of Nichols PLC.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1L
  • Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • Vitamin D contributes to the normal growth & development of bones in children
  • Sources of vitamins C + D

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 10% (Grape, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Acid (Citric Acid), Vimto Flavouring (including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs, Barley Malt and Spices), Colouring Food (Concentrates of Carrot, Hibiscus), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate), Vitamin C, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Once opened consume within 4 weeks. Store cool and out of sunlight.For best before end see neck of bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to make the perfect glass
  • 1 part Vimto
  • 9 parts water (add more water for toddlers)

Number of uses

40 Servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Vimto,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.
  • Nichols Soft Drinks (Ireland) Limited,
  • IFSC,

Return to

  • Vimto,
  • Newton-le-Willows,
  • WA12 0HH,
  • UK.
  • Nichols Soft Drinks (Ireland) Limited,
  • IFSC,
  • 25-28 North Wall Quay,
  • Dublin 1,
  • D01 H104.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml diluted prouct
Energy75kJ/18kcal
Fat0g
of which saturates0g
Carbohydrate4.4g
of which sugars4.4g
Protein0g
Salt0.03g
Vitamin C6mg (7.5% RI*)
Vitamin D0.375µg (7.5% RI*)
*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal-
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

