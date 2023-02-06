Vimto Original Double Concentrate Squash 1 Litre
Per 250ml:
- Energy
- 188kJ
-
- 45kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0g
- 0%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 11g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.07g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 75kJ/18kcal
Product Description
- Concentrated mixed fruit juice drink with flavourings, sugar and sweeteners.
- With real fruit juice & sources of vitamins C + D**
- Vitamin C
- **contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Vitamin D
- **contributes to the normal growth & development of bones in children
- The Same Great Taste
- Makes 2 x as many drinks as our single strength squash with sources of vitamins C + D
- Vimto is a Registered Trade Mark of Nichols PLC.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1L
- Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Vitamin D contributes to the normal growth & development of bones in children
- Sources of vitamins C + D
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Mixed Fruit Juices from Concentrate 10% (Grape, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Acid (Citric Acid), Vimto Flavouring (including Natural Extracts of Fruits, Herbs, Barley Malt and Spices), Colouring Food (Concentrates of Carrot, Hibiscus), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate), Vitamin C, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Storage
Once opened consume within 4 weeks. Store cool and out of sunlight.For best before end see neck of bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- How to make the perfect glass
- 1 part Vimto
- 9 parts water (add more water for toddlers)
Number of uses
40 Servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Vimto,
- Newton-le-Willows,
- WA12 0HH,
- UK.
- Nichols Soft Drinks (Ireland) Limited,
- IFSC,
Return to
- Vimto,
- Newton-le-Willows,
- WA12 0HH,
- UK.
- Nichols Soft Drinks (Ireland) Limited,
- IFSC,
- 25-28 North Wall Quay,
- Dublin 1,
- D01 H104.
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml diluted prouct
|Energy
|75kJ/18kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|of which sugars
|4.4g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.03g
|Vitamin C
|6mg (7.5% RI*)
|Vitamin D
|0.375µg (7.5% RI*)
|*Reference intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal
|-
