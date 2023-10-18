Lil-Lets Reusable Tampon Applicator & Assorted Tampons

LIL-LETS R/USBL TAMPON APP & ASSORTED TAMPONS

Reusable applicator with organic cotton tampons: 2 x regular, 2 x super, 2 x super plus Choose what works for you If you're looking to take steps to reduce your plastic waste, our reusable tampon applicator is a great alternative to single-use applicator tampons. Flexible, rounded tip for easy insertion Slimline and smooth for your comfort Made from medical grade material Handy lid for storage when you're on the go Grip lines to help you hold and position the applicator In this pack we've included 3 different Lil-Lets organic tampon absorbencies: Regular light to medium flow (6-9g) Super medium to heavy flow (9-12g) Super plus heavy flow (12-15g)

Soil Association Organic - 'organic', DK27667 FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C004000 Global Organic Textile Standard - Tampons made from Organic Cotton and certified to GOTS. The Seal of Cotton and natural™ are trademarks of Cotton Incorporated.