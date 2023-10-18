We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lil-Lets Reusable Tampon Applicator & Assorted Tampons

Lil-Lets Reusable Tampon Applicator & Assorted Tampons

LIL-LETS R/USBL TAMPON APP & ASSORTED TAMPONS
Reusable applicator with organic cotton tampons:2 x regular, 2 x super, 2 x super plusChoose what works for youIf you're looking to take steps to reduce your plastic waste, our reusable tampon applicator is a great alternative to single-use applicator tampons.Flexible, rounded tip for easy insertionSlimline and smooth for your comfortMade from medical grade materialHandy lid for storage when you're on the goGrip lines to help you hold and position the applicatorIn this pack we've included 3 different Lil-Lets organic tampon absorbencies:Regular light to medium flow (6-9g)Super medium to heavy flow (9-12g)Super plus heavy flow (12-15g)
Soil Association Organic - 'organic', DK27667FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C004000Global Organic Textile Standard - Tampons made from Organic Cotton and certified to GOTS.The Seal of Cotton and natural™ are trademarks of Cotton Incorporated.
100% certified organic cotton tamponsSave period plasticHygienic & simple to useSustainable period careFree from latex, BPA and phthalatesLasts for yearsBag made from certified organic cottonSuitable for any Lil-Lets lite to super plus tamponSuitable for vegans

