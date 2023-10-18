Sma Xpert Procol Baby Food Supplement Sachts 15 X 0.3G

SMA Xpert ProCol Baby Food Supp Sachts 15 x 0.3g

SMA Xpert ProCol is a Food Supplement containing the L. reuteri DSM 17938 culture.

SMA Xpert is a range of products, specially designed for babies and young children.

Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. Vevey, Switzerland

Each sachet contains a minimum of 100 million units of the L. reuteri culture Suitable for babies from birth 1 sachet per day Suitable for vegetarians Halal certified

Pack size: 4.5G

Maltodextrin, Limosilactobacillus Reuteri (L. Reuteri) DSM 17938

Produced in Sweden

15 x 0.3g

Usage Instructions

Use 1 sachet a day. Tear the sachet along the perforated line. Discard after use.

Mix entire content of one sachet with breastmilk or formula feed.

Do not add to hot liquids, ensure the liquid is lukewarm and feed immediately.