Sma Xpert Procol Baby Food Supplement Sachts 15 X 0.3G

Sma Xpert Procol Baby Food Supplement Sachts 15 X 0.3G

Vegetarian

SMA Xpert ProCol Baby Food Supp Sachts 15 x 0.3g
SMA Xpert ProCol is a Food Supplement containing the L. reuteri DSM 17938 culture.
SMA Xpert is a range of products, specially designed for babies and young children.
Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. Vevey, Switzerland
Each sachet contains a minimum of 100 million units of the L. reuteri cultureSuitable for babies from birth1 sachet per daySuitable for vegetariansHalal certified
Pack size: 4.5G

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Limosilactobacillus Reuteri (L. Reuteri) DSM 17938

Produce of

Produced in Sweden

Net Contents

15 x 0.3g

Preparation and Usage

Usage InstructionsUse 1 sachet a day. Tear the sachet along the perforated line. Discard after use.Mix entire content of one sachet with breastmilk or formula feed.Do not add to hot liquids, ensure the liquid is lukewarm and feed immediately.

Lower age limit

12 Months

