Be You Monthly Patches 5 Pack

£8.00

£1.60/each

Vegan

BE YOU MONTHLY PATCHES 5 PACK
Packed with essential oils. Cooling comfort where you need it most.At school, at work, travelling, while sleeping
Natural ingredientsReleased over 12 hoursDiscreet & comfortableDermatologist TestedNot Tested on AnimalsMade to GMP StandardsSuitable for vegans

Ingredients

Each patch contains the following ingredients: Mentha Piperita, Eucalyptus Globulus, Menthol, Eucalyptus Oil, Aerial Parts 10%, Leaf Oil 5%, Other ingredients*: Adhesive (Tracaganth Gum Rosin Ester, Guar Gum Rosin Ester), *Naturally derived

Net Contents

5 x Monthly Patches

Preparation and Usage

Always reseal after opening to prevent dryingEverybody is different - find what works best for you: Start applying patches the day or night before you need them. You can also wait until the time strikes!1. Dry skin before use. Cut open the foil sachet, remove a patch and peel off the protective paper from the central cut.Tip: Be careful when peeling the protective paper as the patch can stick to itself2. Apply adhesive side of the patch where you want the cooling effect.Use for up to 12 hoursDo not apply heat on top of the pouch3. Remove gently using warm water to loosen the adhesive. Discard and replace with a new patch as required.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

