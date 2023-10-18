BE YOU MONTHLY PATCHES 5 PACK

Packed with essential oils. Cooling comfort where you need it most. At school, at work, travelling, while sleeping

Natural ingredients Released over 12 hours Discreet & comfortable Dermatologist Tested Not Tested on Animals Made to GMP Standards Suitable for vegans

Ingredients

Each patch contains the following ingredients: Mentha Piperita, Eucalyptus Globulus, Menthol, Eucalyptus Oil, Aerial Parts 10%, Leaf Oil 5%, Other ingredients*: Adhesive (Tracaganth Gum Rosin Ester, Guar Gum Rosin Ester), *Naturally derived

Net Contents

5 x Monthly Patches

Preparation and Usage