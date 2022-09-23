Lindt Festive Selection Tin Christmas Chocolate 400G

Extremely Good Quality
Extremely good Quality and Impossible to only eat one.I will be buying more of these.There`s nothing else that tastes so brilliant as these Lindt Chocolates.
Highly meltable, keep coolStore in a cool and dry place Best before: see side
Foil. Recycle Tin. Recycle
400g ℮
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% min., Milk Solids: 21% min.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2607 kJ / 628 kcal
|Fat
|48g
|- of which saturates
|35g
|Carbohydrate
|44g
|- of which sugars
|43g
|Protein
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.20g
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2350 kJ / 564 kcal
|Fat
|36g
|- of which saturates
|22g
|Carbohydrate
|52g
|- of which sugars
|50g
|Protein
|7.1g
|Salt
|0.31g
Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% min., Milk Solids: 21% min.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2587 kJ / 623 kcal
|Fat
|47g
|- of which saturates
|34g
|Carbohydrate
|44g
|- of which sugars
|42g
|Protein
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.17g
