Lindt Festive Selection Tin Christmas Chocolate 400G

Lindt Festive Selection Tin Christmas Chocolate 400G
£11.00
£2.75/100g

Product Description

  • Lindt Festive Seln Tin Xmas Chocolate 400g
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • For 175 years, generations of our master chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with the highest quality ingredients. Their dedication, passion and skill has led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces.
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

Highly meltable, keep coolStore in a cool and dry place Best before: see side

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Tin. Recycle

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen,
  • Germany.
  • Lindor Truffles manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprungli SPA,

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • United Kingdom:
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

400g ℮

  • Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
  • Lindt Teddy, Gold Reindeer & Santa Milk Chocolates (10g)
  • Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting White Filling

Information

  • Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
  • Lindt Teddy, Gold Reindeer & Santa Milk Chocolates (10g)
  • Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting White Filling

Information

  • Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting Filling
  • Lindt Teddy, Gold Reindeer & Santa Milk Chocolates (10g)
  • Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffles with a Smooth Melting White Filling

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% min., Milk Solids: 21% min.

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya

Storage

  • Highly meltable, keep coolStore in a cool and dry place Best before: see side

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2587 kJ / 623 kcal
Fat47g
- of which saturates34g
Carbohydrate44g
- of which sugars42g
Protein5.0g
Salt0.17g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

Extremely Good Quality

5 stars

Extremely good Quality and Impossible to only eat one.I will be buying more of these.There`s nothing else that tastes so brilliant as these Lindt Chocolates.

