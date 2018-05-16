We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Growers Harvest Microwave Wholegrain Rice 250G

Growers Harvest Microwave Wholegrain Rice 250G

£0.35
£1.40/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
881kJ
209kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
3.7g

low

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 705kJ / 167kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked wholegrain rice.
  • Farm Grown
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Wholegrain Rice (97%) [Water, Brown Rice], Rapeseed Oil.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 1 min 30 secs
900W 1 min 30 secs
For best results microwave heat.
Gently squeeze the pouch to separate the contents.
Tear the top corner open slightly and place the product upright on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Remove the pouch from the microwave and carefully tear open the top of the pack.
Pour contents onto a plate and gently fluff up with a fork.

Hob
Instructions: Time: 2 - 3 minutes.
Place 30ml (2tbsp) of water into a saucepan and bring to the boil.
Add the contents of the pouch, cover and simmer gently for 2-3 minutes or until the water has been absorbed and the rice has heated through.
Fluff gently with a fork before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Take care when opening the pouch as hot steam may escape

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (125g)
Energy705kJ / 167kcal881kJ / 209kcal
Fat3.0g3.7g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate28.5g35.7g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre5.9g7.3g
Protein3.7g4.6g
Salt0.02g0.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
