Aptamil 1 First Infant Milk Powder 1.2Kg

- First Infant Milk, with a 29% fermented dairy-based blend
- For information on Halal, visit our website
- Our nutritionally complete formula*
- Contains DHA** (Omega-3)
- *Suitable as a sole source of nutrition from birth and as part of a weaning diet from 6 months.
- **as required by the legislation for all infant formula.
- Aptamil® First Infant Milk is a breastmilk substitute and is suitable for babies from birth.
- Supporting You on Your Baby's Journey
- Aptamil Follow on Milk 2 is tailored for babies from 6 to 12 months as part of a varied, balanced diet.
- With Vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system
- Aptamil Follow on Milk 6 - 12 Months
- Aptamil Toddler Milk +1 Years
- Aptamil Toddler Milk +2 Years
- The beginning of your baby's life is a special and beautiful time.
- Our passionate team of more than 500 scientists and experts have developed our Aptamil® First Infant Milk, inspired by 50 years of research in early life science. Our formulation is nutritionally complete* and suitable from birth as a breastmilk substitute.
- *Suitable as a sole source of nutrition from birth and as part of a weaning diet from 6 months.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Nutricia and Aptamil® are registered trademarks.
- Updated Formulation
- Our patented formulation
- Inspired by 50 years of research in early life science
- Breastmilk Substitute
- Palm Oil Free
- Oil Blend
- Pack size: 1200G
- With Vitamin D to support the normal function of the immune system
Dairy-based Blend (of which 29% is Fermented) [Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Skimmed Milk, Demineralised Whey (from Milk), Whey Concentrate (from Milk), Fish Oil, Potassium Citrate, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Chloride, Choline Chloride, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Chloride, Vitamin C, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Inositol, Antioxidant (Vitamin C), Pantothenic Acid, Nicotinamide, Vitamin E, Thiamin, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Potassium Iodide, Folic Acid, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin B12], Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Milk Protein, Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Oil from Mortierella Alpina, Sodium Chloride, L-Tryptophan, Ferrous Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, L-Carnitine, Copper Sulphate, Vitamin A, Sodium Selenite, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin D3
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Store powder in a cool dry place.Do not refrigerate. Use powder within 4 weeks of opening. Best before: see base of box.
Manufactured in the E.U.
- Preparing Your Baby's Feed
- Approx. age: Up to 2 weeks; Approx. weight: 3.5 kg, 7 3/4 lb; No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6 g): 3; Quantity of water per feed: 90 ml, 3 fl.oz; No. of level per 24 hours: 6
- Approx. age: 2-4 weeks; Approx. weight: 3.9 kg, 8 1/2 lb; No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6 g): 4; Quantity of water per feed: 120 ml, 4 fl.oz; No. of level per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 4-8 weeks; Approx. weight: 4.7 kg, 10 1/2 lb; No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6 g): 5; Quantity of water per feed: 150 ml, 5 fl.oz; No. of level per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 8-12 weeks; Approx. weight: 5.4 kg, 12 lb; No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6 g): 6; Quantity of water per feed: 180 ml, 6 fl.oz; No. of level per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 3-4 months; Approx. weight: 6.2 kg, 13 3/4 lb; No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6 g): 6; Quantity of water per feed: 180 ml, 6 fl.oz; No. of level per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 4-5 months; Approx. weight: 6.9 kg, 15 1/4 lb; No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6 g): 7; Quantity of water per feed: 210 ml, 7 fl.oz; No. of level per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 5-6 months; Approx. weight: 7.6 kg, 16 3/4 lb; No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6 g): 7; Quantity of water per feed: 210 ml, 7 fl.oz; No. of level per 24 hours: 5
- Approx. age: 7-12 months; Approx. weight: - kg, - lb; No. of level scoops per feed (1 scoop = 4.6 g): 7; Quantity of water per feed: 210 ml, 7 fl.oz; No. of level per 24 hours: 3
- Assumes weaning at 6 months. Your baby may need more or less than the feeding guide above. This information is given as a guide only. Consult your healthcare professional if you require more advice.
- Important: Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop in this pack may change from time to time.
- How to Use this Pack
- Inside the box are two foil sachets and a scoop to measure the correct of powder. For ease, remove one foil sachet from the box and store it until required. Open the other sachet with scissors, cutting along the top. To close, carefully fold the open end of the foil sachet over. To maintain the best quality, we recommend using a clip∞ to reseal the sachet.
- ∞Clip is not included.
- This product is made to strict hygiene standards but because powdered formula milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions on preparation and storage may make your baby ill.
- 1 Prep: Wash hands and sterilise all utensils.
- 2 Water: Boil1 litre of freshly run water in a kettle then leave to cool for 30 minutes and no more so the water can reach the recommended temperature of 70°C. When ready, pour the right amount of water into a sterilised bottle, as per the feeding guide. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.
- 3 Powder: Using the scoop, add the powder to the water, as per the feeding guide. To make sure the right amount of powder is added, level off the powder with a clean, dry knife. Don't press or heap the powder as adding too much or too little formula could make your baby ill.
- 4 Shake: Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake straight away. For best results, shake vertically and vigorously for at least 10 seconds, until all of the powder is dissolved.
- 5 Cool the bottle by placing under a cold running tap or in a bowl of cold water, and check the temperature by placing a few drops on the inside of your wrist. The formula should feel lukewarm, but not hot. If possible, we'd recommend starting the feed straight away and finishing within 2 hours.
- Important Feeding
- Make up each feed as required.
- For hygiene reasons, do not store made up feeds, discard unfinished feeds as soon as possible, and always within 2 hours.
- Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
- Never add extra scoops or anything else to your baby's feed.
- Never leave your baby alone during feeding.
- Important notice
- Breastfeeding is best. Infant milk is suitable from birth, when babies are not breastfed and should only be used on the advice of a doctor, dietitian, pharmacist, or other professional responsible for maternal and child care.
- When bottle feeding do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of milk feeds with your baby's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Make sure your baby's teeth are cleaned after the last feed at night.
- Contents may settle in transit. The scoop may become submerged in the powder, please use a clean, dry knife to find it.
Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
- Nutricia Ireland Ltd,
- Quality guarantee
- This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
- Our Experts Are Here for You to listen and give you personalised advice and support on feeding and parenting. Our team of baby feeding advisors can offer support and advice.
- UK: 0800 996 1000 (8:00-20:00 Monday-Friday)
- Visit www.aptaclub.co.uk
- Nutricia Ltd,
- White Horse Business Park,
- Trowbridge,
- Wiltshire,
- BA14 0XQ.
- ROI: 1800 22 1234 (8:30-17:30 Monday-Friday)
- www.aptaclub.ie
2 x 600g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared feed
|Energy
|276kJ
|-
|66kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|of which, saturates
|1.1g
|of which, mono-unsaturates
|1.7g
|of which, polyunsaturates
|0.6g
|of which, LCPs†
|0.038g
|- Arachidonic acid (AA)
|0.017g
|- Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA)
|0.017g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|of which, sugars
|7.2g
|of which, lactose
|7.0g
|of which, polyols
|0.007g
|- Inositol
|0.007g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|of which, GOS*
|0.48g
|of which, FOS**
|0.08g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Vitamin A
|58µg
|Vitamin D3
|1.45µg
|Vitamin E
|1.2mg TE
|Vitamin K1
|5.6µg
|Vitamin C
|8.2mg
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.07mg
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.14mg
|Niacin (B3)
|0.43mg
|Vitamin B6
|0.06mg
|Folate
|13µg
|Vitamin B12
|0.16µg
|Biotin
|1.8µg
|Pantothenic acid
|0.53mg
|Sodium
|22.1mg
|Potassium
|83mg
|Chloride
|55mg
|Calcium
|58mg
|Phosphorus
|33mg
|Magnesium
|6.6mg
|Iron
|0.53mg
|Zinc
|0.48mg
|Copper
|0.050mg
|Manganese
|0.003mg
|Fluoride
|≤0.006mg
|Selenium
|2.5µg
|Iodine
|13µg
|L-Carnitine
|2.0mg
|Choline
|21mg
|Taurine
|0.13mg
|Non-caloric carbohydrate (GOS*)
|0.2g
|Vitamins
|-
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|†Long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids
|-
|*Galacto-oligosaccharides
|-
|**Fructo-oligosaccharides
|-
