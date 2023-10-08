We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Home
Fairy Fresh In-Wash Scent Booster 176G

4.8(2828)
Low Everyday Price

£3.00

£17.04/kg

Fairy Fresh In-Wash Scent Booster 176g
Add Fairy in-wash scent booster to your laundry for mild freshness that lasts and lasts. From the brand voted #1 for sensitive skin (Online panel of 3327 females among which Fairy Non Bio was voted most often as the #1 detergent & fabric softener for sensitive skin), this scent booster is dermatologically tested & endorsed by the Skin Health Alliance. Designed to work in perfect harmony with Fairy PODS® and Fairy fabric softener – Fairy dream team for sensitive skin. Fairy in-wash scent booster comes in a moisture resistant, recyclable CARDBOARD PACK.
In-wash scent booster for mild freshness that lastsFrom the brand voted #1 for sensitive skin (online panel of 3327 females among which Fairy Non Bio was voted most often as the #1 detergent & fabric softener for sensitive skin.)Dermatologically tested in-wash scent boosterFairy Beads fresh cardboard with 0% DyesTry Fairy dream team for Sensitive SkinCan be added to every load with all types of fabrics
Pack size: 176G

Ingredients

Perfumes

Net Contents

176g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Dose using the cap then POUR directly into the washing machine drum. Do not put cap in drum. Do not put in your softener dispenser or tumble dryer. Use in addition to Fairy Detergent and Softener for irresistible freshness and softness! Standard dose = 13.5 g (for reference, full cap capacity is 67 g) USE THIS CAP AS A DOSER Always close after use & keep out of reach of children.

