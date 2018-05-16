Squeaky Bean Potato & Onion Tortilla 250G

Product Description
- Vegan Potato Omelette with Chickpeas and Onion
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Ready to Eat
- Wildly Delicious Plants
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Potato (43%), Water, Cooked Chickpea (20%), Fried Onion (9%) (Onion, Olive Oil, Salt), Sunflower Oil, Olive Oil, Salt, Stabiliser: Carrageenan, Vegetable Fibre (Pea, Sugar, Bamboo)
Allergy Information
- Prepared to a vegan recipe. May not be suitable for customers with an allergy to Egg due to manufacturing methods. Strict controls are in place to prevent cross contamination, but for severe allergen sufferers, we advise that this product is not suitable.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5ºC. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see top of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: (800W): Pierce film in several places. Place on a non-metallic plate and microwave on full power for 1-2 minutes.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: This product is ready to eat, but may also be eaten hot.
Guide only.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove from packaging. Heat a little oil in a non-stick frying pan over a low/moderate heat. Place in the pan and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side. Check food is piping hot. Stand for 1 minute before eating. Do not reheat once cooled.
Produce of
Packed in Spain
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Squeaky Bean®,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS.
Return to
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|570Kj / 136Kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|Of which Saturates
|0.6g
|Carbohydrates
|18g
|Of which Sugars
|1.1g
|Fibre
|3.4g
|Protein
|3.9g
|Salt
|0.67g
