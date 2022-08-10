Hipp Organic Growing Up Milk 2 12M+ 200Ml

Growing up milk
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
Fab handy little bottle. Sealed for freshness. Easily stored in a changing bag for your growing toddler. My daughter drank this as well as her cows milk, however this has all the esstinal vitamins needed for a healthy diet. She seemed to enjoy the taste and finished the whole lot.
Good
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
It is easy to use, fits in the bag and is no hassle when is meal time as milk is already done. Ideal for trips and days out.
Tried and tested
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
Used it from number, 1 to now 3. A great option when travelling
Excellent brand
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
This is perfect milk for my baby. It contains alot for minerals and vitamins. Really really Good milk.
Hipp organic 3
A HIPP ORGANIC Customer
Toddler loves this Milk never had any problems and seems to be light on the stomach and healthy for him