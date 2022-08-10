We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Hipp Organic Growing Up Milk 2 12M+ 200Ml

Product Description

  • Ready to feed organic growing up milk
  • Our great quality, organic growing up milks have been nutritionally tailored for little tummies* by our team of infant nutrition experts, using over 55 years of breastmilk research. *as required by law.
  • An ideal complement to your toddler’s diet from the 12th month onwards. This growing up milk is designed to give the nutrients your toddler needs alongside a varied diet.
  • Organic toddler milk from the 12th month onwards
  • Organic ready to drink growing up milk
  • Stefan Hipp, one of the fourth-generation family owners of HiPP Organic, personally guarantees every product we make, just as his family has done for over 120 years. HiPP Organic quality is something particularly special and very important to us. We don't just meet EU organic standards, we exceed them. To achieve this, we work with nature rather than against it, in a sustainable way that protects bio-diversity, helping us to produce the best possible organic ingredients.
  • HiPP Organic growing up milk is not suitable for vegetarians.
  • HiPP Organic growing up milk ready to feed is packed in protective atmosphere.
  • EU Organic - AT-BIO-902, EU/non-EU Agriculture
  • Made using premium, quality organic ingredients
  • Ready to feed recyclable bottle
  • Contains vitamin D and calcium which contribute to the maintenance of normal bones
  • Climate Positive Production
  • Pack size: 200ML
Information

Ingredients

Whey product*, Skimmed Milk*, Water, Cream*, Lactose*, Vegetable Oils* (Sunflower Oil*, Rapeseed Oil*), Fish Oil^1, Emulsifier Lecithins*, Calcium Salts of Citric Acid, Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, Potassium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Vitamin C, Magnesium Sulphate, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Selenite, Zinc Sulphate, Potassium Citrate, L-Tryptophan, Ferrous Sulphate, Potassium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, Vitamin E, Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Cupric Sulphate, Vitamin A, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B6, Potassium Iodate, Folic Acid, D-Biotin, Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Vitamin B12, *from Organic production, ^1 contains DHA

Allergy Information

  • See ingredients shown in bold.

Storage

For best before date, see base of bottle.Store dry and at room temperature.

Produce of

Made in Austria

Preparation and Usage

  • Please follow preparation and feeding instructions carefully: failure to do so may make your baby ill.
  • Instructions for use
  • - Check the cap seal is properly intact and shake the bottle before opening.
  • - HiPP growing up milk is ready to drink and may be fed warm or cold from a bottle or beaker (if warmed check temperature before serving)
  • - Do not reuse warmed-up leftovers, and discard any unfinished feeds as soon as possible and always within 2 hours
  • - Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur which could cause scalding
  • - A responsible person should be with your toddler during feeding
  • - Unused milk left in this bottle can be resealed and stored in the fridge for up to 72 hours
  • Feeding guide
  • Babies from the 12th month onwards need about 350ml of HiPP Organic growing up milk per day, either as a drink, on cereals or added to their foods. This is only a guide and your toddler may need more or less than this.
  • Important notice
  • Breastfeeding is best for babies.
  • Clean your toddler's teeth regularly and introduce a cup or beaker as soon as possible to prevent prolonged / frequent contact of teeth with milk feeds which may increase the risk of tooth decay. Ask you health professional or dentist for advice.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable Cap. Recyclable

Name and address

  • HiPP UK Limited,
  • The Stable Block,
  • Hurst Grove,
  • Sandford Lane,
  • Hurst,
  • Berkshire,

Return to

Lower age limit

12 Months

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml feed†
Energy251kJ/60kcal
Fat3.3g
of which: saturates1.5g
of which: mono-unsaturates1.4g
of which: polyunsaturates0.4g
of which: linoleic acid (omega-6 fatty acid)0.37g
alpha-linoleic acid (omega-3 fatty acid)0.05g
Docosahexaenoic Acid12.0mg
Carbohydrate6.2g
of which: sugars6.2g
of which: lactose6.2g
Fibre<0.1g
Protein1.4g
sodium20mg
potassium80mg
chloride45mg
calcium73mg (13%*)
phosphorus41mg
magnesium7.5mg
Iron0.90mg
zinc0.50mg
copper0.048mg
manganese0.0090mg
fluoride<0.0050mg
selenium3.5µg
iodine14µg
vitamin A49µg
vitamin D1.6µg (23%*)
vitamin E0.80mg
vitamin K0.80µg
vitamin C9.0mg
vitamin B1 (thiamine)0.045mg
vitamin B2 (riboflavin)0.18mg
niacin0.30mg
vitamin B60.046mg
folic acid11.3µg
vitamin B120.17µg
biotin2.5µg
pantothenic acid0.31mg
†Typical values per 100ml-
*% of the nutrient reference value-
Growing up milk

4 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

Fab handy little bottle. Sealed for freshness. Easily stored in a changing bag for your growing toddler. My daughter drank this as well as her cows milk, however this has all the esstinal vitamins needed for a healthy diet. She seemed to enjoy the taste and finished the whole lot.

Good

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

It is easy to use, fits in the bag and is no hassle when is meal time as milk is already done. Ideal for trips and days out.

Tried and tested

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

Used it from number, 1 to now 3. A great option when travelling

Excellent brand

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

This is perfect milk for my baby. It contains alot for minerals and vitamins. Really really Good milk.

Hipp organic 3

5 stars

A HIPP ORGANIC Customer

Toddler loves this Milk never had any problems and seems to be light on the stomach and healthy for him

