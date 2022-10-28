Mighty Double Choc Pretzel Plant-Based Ice Cream 460Ml
Product Description
- Plant-based chocolate ice cream with dark chocolate coated pretzel pieces and chocolate sauce.
- In Partnership with Northern Bl°C
- The people demanded we make amazing plant-based ice cream! So we teamed up with our neighbours Northern Bl°C and turned our Not Milk! Into the mighty-est ice cream you've ever tasted. Dee-licious!
- Find out more mightydrinks.com
- Hold the flipping front door! We’ve only gone and done it.
- You like the odd tub of ice cream? CHECK. You want to cut down on dairy, you’re vegetarian or vegan or you just like plant-based? CHECK. You just want to have a sensational new ice creamy taste experience? CHECK.
- Did you know that you can now do all of this with one fantabulous, amazing, gobsmackingly wonderful product?
- MIGHTY would like to make a very special announcement. We are proud to introduce the UK's first ever Not Milk chocolate ice cream. Yes, you read it right, you can now immerse yourself in all of the deliciously creamy, wonderfully indulgent decadence of ice cream without having a single mouthful of dairy.
- You get every ounce of the utterly scrumptious taste, feel and ice cold loveliness of ice cream, and yet it’s all totally plant-based and vegan-friendly.
- Presenting our MIGHTY M.LK Double Chocolate Pretzel plant-based ice cream - 'Twice the nice' vegan choc with a satisfying crunch of pretzel.
- Welcome to our MIGHTY world. We're a dairy alternative brand that's big on 3 things: taste, health and sustainability. That's why we craft our products from plant based sources that pack tonnes of flavour, provide you with goodness and are less harmful to our planet. Join us in our mission to switch one million people to dairy alternatives and take a step to reducing your carbon footprint.
- Experience a deeply satisfying crunch of dark chocolate-coated pretzel pieces all smothered in rich, smooth chocolate sauce.
- MIGHTY Double Chocolate Pretzel Ice Cream has every ounce of the utterly scrumptious taste, feel and ice cold loveliness of ice cream, and yet it’s all totally plant-based and vegan-friendly.
- 100% vegan-friendly and made with lactose-free and dairy-free ingredients.
- Made exclusively with our Not Milk for the taste and feel of dairy.
- We’ve teamed up with another proper northern company, NORTHERN BL°C, to create this Great Big Blooming British Idea.
- Pack size: 460ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Dark Chocolate Coated Pretzel Pieces (5.6%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Water, Salt, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Coconut, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Stabiliser (Acacia Gum), Glucose Syrup, Malted Wheat Flour, Yeast, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide)), Chocolate Sauce (4.7%) (Sugar, Water, Coconut Milk, Cocoa Mass, Cornflour, Cocoa Powder, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Gelling Agent (Pectin)), Cocoa Powder, Fructose, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Protein, Concentrated Grape Juice, Fermented Pea, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carob Gum, Acacia Gum), Natural Flavouring, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store at -18°CDo not re-freeze once defrosted. Best before end: See base
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Lid. Recycle Tub. Recycle
Name and address
- The Mighty Society,
- Timsons Business Centre,
- Bath Road,
- Kettering,
- Northants,
- England,
Return to
- Help us change the world, one mouthful at a time: info@mightydrinks.com
- Write to as at:
Net Contents
460ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy (kJ)
|700
|Energy (kcal)
|168
|Fat (g)
|9.3
|of which Saturates (g)
|6.8
|Carbohydrate (g)
|18.9
|of which Sugars (g)
|13.8
|Fibre (g)
|1.2
|Protein (g)
|1.5
|Salt (g)
|0.12
