Bio&Me Apple & Cinnamon Gut Loving Porridge Pot 58G

Product Description
- Apple & Cinnamon Prebiotic Porridge
- 13 Plant-Based Foods + Prebiotics*
- Apple & Cinnamon, Almonds, Buckwheat, Carrot, Chia Seeds, Chicory Roots, Coconut, Dates, Linseeds, Quinoa, Sunflower Seeds, Wholegrain Oats
- Apple & Cinnamon Prebiotic* Porridge
- Good for Your Gut*
- Prebiotic*
- *This porridge contains 2g of your 12g per day of chicory inulin, which contributes to normal bowel function by increasing stool frequency. Essentially, it helps you poop more regularly.
- The Gut Health Doctor
- I created the recipe for this prebiotic* porridge with 13 plant-based foods. Every spoonful is packed full of deliciously diverse plant goodness to help you (and your biome) nourish and flourish. Enjoy!
- Dr. M. Rossi
- 100% Plant-Based
- No Added Sugar
- Great for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 58G
- No Added Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Oats (37%), Coconut Milk Powder, Dates, Seeds (Sunflower, Chia (Salvia Hispanica), Brown Linseed), Ground Almonds, Apple (5%), Chicory Root Fibre, Dried Carrot, Quinoa Flakes, Buckwheat Flakes, Cinnamon (1%)
Allergy Information
- Produced in a facility that handles other Nuts, including Peanuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For Best Before, see base of pot.
Preparation and Usage
- Good Morning
- 3 mins to your healthy porridge!
- 1. Mix
- 2. Add boiling water to inside line (approx. 140ml) & stir
- 3. Leave to stand/cook for 3 minutes. Stir & enjoy!
Warnings
- CAUTION, HOT
- Product not suitable for microwaving.
Recycling info
Foil. Recycle Pot. Recycle
Name and address
- Bio&Me,
- 1 Castle Drive,
- Chester,
- CH1 1SL.
Return to
- Bio&Me,
- 1 Castle Drive,
- Chester,
- CH1 1SL.
- www.bioandme.co.uk
Net Contents
58g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (made up as directed)
|Per 198g serving
|† RI Per Serving
|Energy
|508 kJ
|1006 kJ
|-
|122 kcal
|242 kcal
|12%
|Fat
|5.1g
|10.1g
|14%
|of which saturates
|2.3g
|4.6g
|23%
|Carbohydrates
|14.5g
|28.7g
|11%
|of which sugars
|4.9g
|9.7g
|11%
|Fibre
|3.7g
|7.3g
|24%
|Protein
|2.6g
|5.1g
|10%
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.02g
|<1%
|† Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|RI-Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
CAUTION, HOT Product not suitable for microwaving.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.