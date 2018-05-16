We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Lazyday Salted Caramel Crispies 5 Slices 150G

5(1)Write a review
Lazyday Salted Caramel Crispies 5 Slices 150G
£2.00
£NaN/null

Product Description

  • Rice crisped squares topped with a salted caramel and Belgian dark chocolate and finished with white choc.
  • A new take on an old favourite: a crunchy base of sticky rice crispies is topped with a smooth layer of caramel and covered in a generous coating of real dark Belgian chocolate.
  • Join in the joy.
  • At LAZY DAY we have a mission: to create irresistible gluten-free, milk-free and egg-free vegan/plant-based goodies, hand-baked with love. We use the very best ingredients in our own dedicated allergen-friendly bakery because we think everyone deserves the occasional treat, especially when they're as joyfully delicious as ours.
  • Sally & Emer
  • Like what you taste?
  • Why not try our Chocolate Tiffin?
  • Milk & Egg Free
  • Yummy
  • Gluten Free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (18%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Invert Sugar Syrup, Crisped Rice (12%) [Rice Flour, Rice Bran, Sugar, Rice Extract], Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Flour, Water, Fructose, Dairy Free White Choc (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavourings], Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes), Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 45% minimum, White Choc contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a Nut free site. Allergens are highlighted in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container to keep fresh. For best before date see base of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • LAZY DAY Foods Ltd,
  • 1 Mossburn Avenue,
  • Harthill,
  • ML7 5PX.

Return to

  • LAZY DAY Foods Ltd,
  • 1 Mossburn Avenue,
  • Harthill,
  • ML7 5PX.
  • Tel: 01501 75 11 99
  • LAZYDAYfoods.com

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer piece (avg. 30g)
Energy2031kJ609kJ
-496kcal149kcal
Fat26.1g7.8g
of which saturates10.4g3.1g
Carbohydrates58.3g17.5g
of which sugars47.6g14.3g
Fibre2.7g0.8g
Protein4.3g1.3g
Salt0.57g0.17g
Contains 5 servings--
View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very moreish!

5 stars

Really yummy, with a good balance of crispy base and toppings, as I love 'crispy' chocolate. I've always enjoyed this company's products, but these seem an improvement on the old version!

Basket

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here