Lazyday Salted Caramel Crispies 5 Slices 150G

Very moreish!
Really yummy, with a good balance of crispy base and toppings, as I love 'crispy' chocolate. I've always enjoyed this company's products, but these seem an improvement on the old version!
New
Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate (18%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Invert Sugar Syrup, Crisped Rice (12%) [Rice Flour, Rice Bran, Sugar, Rice Extract], Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Flour, Water, Fructose, Dairy Free White Choc (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour, Coconut Oil, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Flavourings], Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Colour (Carotenes), Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 45% minimum, White Choc contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container to keep fresh. For best before date see base of pack.
Packed in the UK
Contains 5 servings
Card. Recycle Tray. Recycle
150g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per piece (avg. 30g)
|Energy
|2031kJ
|609kJ
|-
|496kcal
|149kcal
|Fat
|26.1g
|7.8g
|of which saturates
|10.4g
|3.1g
|Carbohydrates
|58.3g
|17.5g
|of which sugars
|47.6g
|14.3g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.8g
|Protein
|4.3g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.57g
|0.17g
