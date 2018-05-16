We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Courvoisier Rouge Luxe 70Cl

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Courvoisier Rouge Luxe 70Cl
£42.00
£60.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Courvoisier Rouge Luxe 70cl
  • From the Most Awarded Cognac House*, Courvoisier Rouge Luxe Limited Edition cognac is inspired by the iconic red and gold design present throughout our rich brand history.
  • Be transported to Jarnac, France through a skilfully crafted blend of several crus. This joyful cognac is first matured in French Limousin oak barrels and transferred to finish its maturation into a special selection of new casks made with fine grain oak trees, to add an extra layer of character. This second maturation contributes to a woodier product which adds new layers of depth and intensity – combining rich and complex notes of vanilla, dried fruits and sandalwood for a truly sophisticated finish.
  • This unique cognac will elevate any gifting moment and take pride of place on a Christmas table at the heart of the festivities.
  • *Based on 20 Top Spirits Competitions since 2019
  • Try it in a Courvoisier Gala. Simply mix 50ml of Courvoisier Rouge Luxe with 130ml of Fever Tree Sicilian Lemonade. Fill a highball glass with ice, add your cognac and top with the mixer and garnish with a lemon wheel.
  • Premium Cognac
  • 40% ABV
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Courvoisier® Rouge Luxe is an exhuberant cognac, full of character with rich and complex notes of vanilla, dried fruits and sandalwood.

Wine Colour

Red

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of France

Warnings

  • NOT FOR UNDERAGE

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Courvoisier,
  • 2 Place Du Château,
  • 16200 Jarnac,
  • France.

Distributor address

  • Beam Suntory UK Ltd.,
  • Springburn Bond,
  • Carlisle Street,
  • Glasgow,
  • G21 1EQ,
  • Scotland,

Return to

  • Beam Suntory UK Ltd.,
  • Springburn Bond,
  • Carlisle Street,
  • Glasgow,
  • G21 1EQ,
  • Scotland,
  • UK.
  • WWW.COURVOISIER.COM

Net Contents

700ml ℮

Safety information

Leave's you wanting more

4 stars

A really nice cognac when you can get hold of it in store limited stock but worth a try not as nice as the courvoisier de luxe but a good contender for that reason 4 stars

