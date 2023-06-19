We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Rosemary & Sea Salt Focaccia

Tesco Finest Rosemary & Sea Salt Focaccia

£2.25

£2.25/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a focaccia (100g)
Energy
1131kJ
269kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.63g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1131kJ / 269kcal

Sea salt and rosemary topped focaccia.
Crafted with a long fermented Italian style Biga dough, made & hand topped with Italian extra virgin olive oil (4%), Anglesey Sea Salt crystals & rosemary. Eat today to enjoy at its best or to keep for a little linger, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (4.5%), Rosemary (3%), Wheat Fibre, Sea Salt, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid). 

Allergy Information

Contains wheat. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g

