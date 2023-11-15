Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Spring Awakening 320G

Lenor In-Wash Scent Booster Sprng/Awkng 320g

Discover Lenor laundry perfume in-wash scent booster the last born of the Lenor feel-good experience. For a boost of non stop freshness up to 12 weeks in storage, Lenor infuses your clothes with Spring Awakening scent. Wrapped in the scent of fresh spring scent! Inspired by classical chypre clean notes and refreshing Bergamot, you can look forward to a revitalizing, uplifting experience that will leave you feeling invigorated and totally refreshed. Lenor Spring Awakening In-Wash Scent Boosters was created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor Spring Awakening Softener. Try them together for more of the scent you love!. Lenor in wash scent booster now comes in a moisture resistant, recyclable CARDBOARD PACK.

A boost of non-stop freshness for your laundry up to 12 weeks in storage In-Wash Scent Booster - Wrapped in the scent of fresh spring scent! Inspired by classical chypre clean notes and refreshing Bergamot Lenor in wash scent booster now comes in a moisture resistant, recyclable CARDBOARD PACK Personalise the scent intensity by choosing the quantity of beads you want to use Lenor in-wash scent booster beads are available in different scents and sizes Can be added to every loads, with all types of fabrics Pour the in-wash scent booster beads directly into the empty drum before your laundry Try them with the matching Lenor softener

Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Perfumes, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

320g ℮

Preparation and Usage